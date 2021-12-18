Leeds v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up – No Auba

Arsenal will be without three players for their trip to Leeds this evening, including former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Gabon international is confirmed as missing for the third straight fixture after being dropped against Southampton, and the manager confirmed that he would remain out this weekend.
The Gunners official preview on their website also confirmed that both of Bernd Leno and Sead Kolasinac are also still missing with their respective injuries, with no new issues to deal with.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tavares
Martinelli Lokonga Xhaka Saka
Smith Rowe
Lacazette
I believe this could well be the chance for the manager to rotate his team a little, and am tipping Lokong, Tavares and Smith Rowe to come into the starting line-up. Arteta has shown a reluctance to rotate in recent months, but the busy festive period will surely force his thinking a little.
While I believe ESR will make his way into the team, who makes way is a guessing game, and I nearly took Saka out of the line-up instead of Martin Odegaard, mostly because he has played the most heavily of those that Emile could fill in for.
Do you think the boss could opt for another unchanged line-up? Which players would you be looking at to rest?
Patrick
All other games postponed but this game I’m seeing from BBC football. I’m confused. And there are already teams 3 games behind us
Villa, 2 hours before KO; it’s ridiculous
Let’s hope for the sake of the travelling fans it;’s not called off. coyg!!
Exactly, Wolf. Watch this space from 15.25 hey?!
Sue I have my eye on the fixture list hoping the dreaded double P don’t rear it’s head. the spuds are 4 points 3 games behind before today so a win would put pressure on them to win there next four. We have that red lot up north breathing down our necks for 4th. On form and paper we should get the 3 points today but I’m still a ”which Aresenal will turn up type’. Coyg
Sacrilege on my part for the spelling error . Coyg
We’re away – that says it all. Still having nightmares over our performance at Goodison.
We’re expected to win, Andre Marriner, that horrible blue kit, what could possibly go wrong?! 😆
Isn’t too much to ask for 0-3 is it?
A win is the only acceptable outcome against a depleated Leeds and nothing less. I see us winning 3-0 they are really struggling now, great time to play them.
Pepe is most suitable replacement for Saka. Saka needs rest.
Saka was excellent against West Ham and looked as fresh as a daisy.The guy who should be rested is Xhaka who is just back after a lengthy injury and who’s lack of pace could well be exploited by a hard running Leeds side .
A fully fit Xhaka lacks pace and is exploited by hard running
What else does Xhaka lack? That can’t be all surely.
What else does Xhaka lack, besides pace you ask! How about mobility, a serene temperament, an ability to even pass the ball anywher near quickly enough(let alone move himself , which comes under ” lacking pace”!
He also lacks thability with his long shots to ever hit the target more than once in a blue moon.
All in all he is a massive liability that the large majority of Gooners would love to see him moved out of AFC. Enough to go on for you now?
A team decimated with injury
Easy win ,4-0 ive predicted
Injuries *
I would rest tomiyasu hes been playing week in eversince.. maybe tavares to the left back and tierney to the right back..
Good call
Arsenal shd beat Leeds. Any other result would be a calamity.
This is a golden opportunity for the gunners to show their top 4 credentials.
Actually, the squad is not good enough, why is he replacing party with lokonga, and Tierney with tavares,is not suppose to be like this.
The last squad should be retain.