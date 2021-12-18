Leeds v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up – No Auba

Arsenal will be without three players for their trip to Leeds this evening, including former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international is confirmed as missing for the third straight fixture after being dropped against Southampton, and the manager confirmed that he would remain out this weekend.

The Gunners official preview on their website also confirmed that both of Bernd Leno and Sead Kolasinac are also still missing with their respective injuries, with no new issues to deal with.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tavares

Martinelli Lokonga Xhaka Saka

Smith Rowe

Lacazette

I believe this could well be the chance for the manager to rotate his team a little, and am tipping Lokong, Tavares and Smith Rowe to come into the starting line-up. Arteta has shown a reluctance to rotate in recent months, but the busy festive period will surely force his thinking a little.

While I believe ESR will make his way into the team, who makes way is a guessing game, and I nearly took Saka out of the line-up instead of Martin Odegaard, mostly because he has played the most heavily of those that Emile could fill in for.

Do you think the boss could opt for another unchanged line-up? Which players would you be looking at to rest?

Patrick