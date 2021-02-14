Arsenal v Leeds Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI on Super Sunday

Leeds will make their way to London to take on Arsenal this evening, but will do so without at least two key players.
Thomas Partey will be a big miss for what will likely be a highly intense 90 minutes against the Whites, having been ruled with a strain to his left hamstring.
Kieran Tierney will also be absent, with the left-back having failed to recover from a strain to his lower-leg, and will miss his sixth match in a row for the Gunners.
It’s not all bad news however, as we are able to welcome back both David Luiz and Bernd Leno for today’s clash. The pair both got themselves sent off against Wolves and had to miss the loss to Aston Villa, but will hopefully help us return to winning ways today.
Predicted Arsenal team:
Leno
Bellerin Holding Mari Cedric
Ceballos Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Pepe
Lacazette
It pains me to leave both Aubameyang and Smith Rowe out today, but I feel like the two could well be rested ahead of the Europa League tie this week, and there is multiple reports who believe that the Norwegian is due to make his full debut today.
I was also unsure on who to name in the back four alongside Rob Holding, with Gabriel Magalhaes and David Luiz also in contention, but the chosen pairing was central to overturning our torrid form in December, and could well be the selection to end our current winless run also.
Will today’s line-up be named with the Europa League clash in mind? Who is your favoured CB pairing when everyone is at 100%?
Patrick
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
Welcome back Luiz…yeah I’m up for that.😱😱😱
The line up looks good.
there is no sure line up for the game today, am sure a lot of us will soon moan over the line up in less than 3hrs
We’re at home!
Yes unless we play Leeds twice at elland road this season Sue 😝
Sue Leeds never stop running the fittest team in the EPL Hard game
The lineup looks great!! But Xhaka shouldn’t be there.. Would replace him with Mohammed El Neny!!
Xhaka n Ceballos are not good tacklers..
Thomas Partey or El Neny should always partner Ceballos in our games this season..Then Xhaka should be sold!!
seems you are still living in some personal hatred.
currently Xhaka is the best mf in arsenal team
Good line up, surely we are going back to wining ways
2-1 Leeds win and hopefully that will mean Arteta gone how hes managed to keep his job with results we have had is beyond me so time for change now straight after todays game!! Arteta Out!!
Arteta and edu should sign ziyech from chelsea
The English officials ruining another game in the prem .
How that was a penalty is beyond anything that I can explain .
Southampton have one not given which if anything was more of a penalty .
I think the FA really does need a make over because these decisions can be the difference of playing in the prem or the championship.
I would say that this season our officials have taken the FA s name to new heights and not in a good way .