Arsenal v Leeds Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI on Super Sunday

Leeds will make their way to London to take on Arsenal this evening, but will do so without at least two key players.

Thomas Partey will be a big miss for what will likely be a highly intense 90 minutes against the Whites, having been ruled with a strain to his left hamstring.

Kieran Tierney will also be absent, with the left-back having failed to recover from a strain to his lower-leg, and will miss his sixth match in a row for the Gunners.

It’s not all bad news however, as we are able to welcome back both David Luiz and Bernd Leno for today’s clash. The pair both got themselves sent off against Wolves and had to miss the loss to Aston Villa, but will hopefully help us return to winning ways today.

Predicted Arsenal team:

Leno

Bellerin Holding Mari Cedric

Ceballos Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Pepe

Lacazette

It pains me to leave both Aubameyang and Smith Rowe out today, but I feel like the two could well be rested ahead of the Europa League tie this week, and there is multiple reports who believe that the Norwegian is due to make his full debut today.

I was also unsure on who to name in the back four alongside Rob Holding, with Gabriel Magalhaes and David Luiz also in contention, but the chosen pairing was central to overturning our torrid form in December, and could well be the selection to end our current winless run also.

Will today’s line-up be named with the Europa League clash in mind? Who is your favoured CB pairing when everyone is at 100%?

Patrick