Leeds v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal will be in Yorkshire ahead of their fixture with Leeds this evening, but are missing some key players for the clash.
The Gunners will be without both central midfielders Thomas Partey and Mo Elneny, who had recently forged a formidable partnership through the middle. The Egyptian misses out after contracting Coronavirus on international duty, while Partey is yet to recover after limping off against Aston Villa two weeks ago.
We will also be without Sead Kolasinac who has also endured a positive Covid test, while Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli remain sidelined also.
Our opponents also have their own issues, and could be without key man Kalvin Phillips, who is a doubt, while Shackleton, Berardi, Forshaw and Llorente are confirmed as out according to Arsenal’s official website.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Leno
Luiz Gabriel Tierney
Bellerin Xhaka Ceballos Saka
Willian Lacazette Aubameyang
I feel as if this team more or less picks itself with our two midfielders missing, with it appearing unlikely that the manager will opt to switch to a back four without the pair.
While we have endured some tough results in recent months, Leeds attacking philosophy does open the door for the attackers, and I can’t help but expect Aubameyang and Lacazette to relish the chance to get back on the scoresheet.
While it would be nice to see Joe Willock given the nod to start with the our limited numbers available, the tried and tested.
Do you think any unnamed players will make Arteta’s line-up today?
Patrick
We need to win badly today as we are currently down to 13th in the table!
Unlucky for some!!
Same ruddish same score 3-0 Leeds
That’s the spirit mate 😂
Your lineup should be pretty close to what you have just predicted and I will be supporting them all the way.
That line up is of talented players that can hurt Leeds on a good day.
Arsenal will win this match 2 goals to 1.
I thought Phillips was fit?!
Isn’t it about time Pepe started? Bielsa knows all about him – be great to see him score against them!
Been looking forward to this game all season.. please don’t disappoint! Shots and on target please 😄
Fancy Luiz for a goal? To dedicate to his new baby….
How you getting on in the predictions this week sue ,mine are absolute dogsh1t😂
I’m hoping Willock plays instead of Willian and tucks in behind the front two with width coming from the wingbacks.
Willian should not be on field nor Lacazette – they have not earned starting roles.
I would really think about inserting some kids just to see if it makes a difference – and I think we need the speed and stamina to cope with Leeds.
Arsenal is going to have to handle the Leeds early push and I really fear if they get an early goal – if Leeds score early, their pressure and speed could lead to a really ugly result.
I hope that I am being overly pessimistic…
Leed is beatable. If the head coach can pick the right players and use the right formation, leeds are beatable even in their home.
It also depends on the instructions he gave to his players.
Leed is an attacking team, they don’t player the cautious and coward game like arsenal.
They will always attack, even if they are conceding goals.
How many times do we need to play willian lacazette and aubemayang before arteta works out it is a toothless attack … one player over the top one out of position and one unable to work out where the goal is … hoping Leeds leaky defence will continue isn’t the basis for our progression .. so hoping for something different
I’m actually dreading this game but hope we can pick up a win. I still dont believe that arteta is the man to bring back the glory years to us back we need to back him this afternoon. 3-2to arsenal
Hammers just scored makes us winning even more important.
I would expect Pepe, Willock, Nketiah to come in second half if we are in need of goals.
What an interesting game it will be against Leeds.
Lacazette and Willian out. Better start with Pepe and Nketiah. Arteta needs to freshen up things…
Its a must win game having messed up against Aston Villa.