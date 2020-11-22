Leeds v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal will be in Yorkshire ahead of their fixture with Leeds this evening, but are missing some key players for the clash.

The Gunners will be without both central midfielders Thomas Partey and Mo Elneny, who had recently forged a formidable partnership through the middle. The Egyptian misses out after contracting Coronavirus on international duty, while Partey is yet to recover after limping off against Aston Villa two weeks ago.

We will also be without Sead Kolasinac who has also endured a positive Covid test, while Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli remain sidelined also.

Our opponents also have their own issues, and could be without key man Kalvin Phillips, who is a doubt, while Shackleton, Berardi, Forshaw and Llorente are confirmed as out according to Arsenal’s official website.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Leno

Luiz Gabriel Tierney

Bellerin Xhaka Ceballos Saka

Willian Lacazette Aubameyang

I feel as if this team more or less picks itself with our two midfielders missing, with it appearing unlikely that the manager will opt to switch to a back four without the pair.

While we have endured some tough results in recent months, Leeds attacking philosophy does open the door for the attackers, and I can’t help but expect Aubameyang and Lacazette to relish the chance to get back on the scoresheet.

While it would be nice to see Joe Willock given the nod to start with the our limited numbers available, the tried and tested.

Do you think any unnamed players will make Arteta’s line-up today?

Patrick