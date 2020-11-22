Leeds v Arsenal Player Ratings – Leno’s post wins MOTM

Arsenal were extremely lucky to come away with a point as Leeds squandered chance after chance. Arteta still hasn’t fixed our mentality problems and we should be very worried right now..
Leno – 7
The German was let off by Leeds desperately poor finishing, but two magnificent saves makes him MOTM. Only his post desrved the award more…
Bellerin – 5
A great pass for Saka, but otherwise he was over-run by Harisson
Holding – 5
Is he still injured? He didn’t impress me at all
Gabriel – 6
Slightly better than Holding, but that’s not saying much
Tierney – 6
Showed his fighting spirit, but didn’t create too much or defend to his usual standards. He couldn’t handle Dallas or Rodrigo at all
Ceballos – 4
Didn’t show Arteta that he deserves more starts. Sloppy at times giving away silly balls
Xhaka – 4
I bet Arteta can’t wait for Partey and Elneny to return to the team.
Pepe – 1
Would have scored 2 if he hadn’t got stupidly sent off
Willock – 4
Squandered yet another chance to impress Arteta
Willian – 5
Lots of energy at the start, but soon petered out.
Aubameyang – 5
WE can keep making excuses, but to be fair didn’t get much service until Saka came on. Just one penalty scored since his new contract?
Subs:
Nelson – 3
Looked well out of his depth
Saka – 6
At least he looked like he was trying, Lost his bottle when he could have won the game.
Maitland-Niles – N/A
But perhaps should be given more chances. He can’t be worse than his rivals for a starting spot
25 CommentsAdd a Comment
I think the ratings are about right, leno pulled off some very good saves as we know he can, just his command of his area and ball distribution that constantly let him down. MOM today though.
But willian for me a 3.
We need to jave our matured player
The game was very tight and coach failed to fring a dead blow. Most player from the midfield lack confidance and so make poor decision.
As i have said earlier PEPE is not a player arsenal wanted and if i was to be given a chance to manage arsenal he should be sold.
You cant loan mikitaryan leaving pepe in the club thats a crime
Sorry Pat, if you are giving our back four an average of 5.5 and Leno only 7, I must have been watching a different back to the wall defensive display than you – apart from that, can’t disagree too much, except Xhaka, who certainly did more than Ceballos… Opinion of course 🤔
Ken, I was amazed at how Pat rated our defence by his miserly marks. He is almost alone in not rating the displays of most of our defence; Gabriels and Tierneys marks being his impression of Scrooge, I must suppose.
As for the rest of the team, not a single player, except for the defence and our “7 out of 10 keeper”(Scrooge again!) can be satisfied with their display. We were outfought in midfield and the forwards were invisible. Worrying!
Agree Jon and your remarks about being out fought earlier as “worrying” I assumed were aimed at the midfield and attack, as you had already acknowledged our defensive performance.
I do believe that Partey and Elneny would have made a big difference, but not in the creative way, where the facts that Sue put out, of the worst goals scored since 1987 shows where our problems are.
Better then klopp better the pep??? Arteata is the best!!. ..MA gets 9.0 for tonight’s performance. If Pepe was not stupid we would have won ….we were so unlucky…😂😆😂
Don’t you talk some sh1t ,what the fck does that even mean .
He thinks he is a comedian. Well we are all laughing AT him, so perhaps he is!
What absolute nonsense.Your comments concerning Be llerin and Tierney are totally without foundation to the extent that I begin to wonder if you know anything about football. Leno and our full backs can hold their heads high.
Pepe now misses the North London Derby. Tottenham are appealing the decision
😂😂😂😂😂😂
That was BAD😉
Facing the guys down seven sisters when they’re top of the league. Totally getting whacked and Mou will get high on his gloating, I just know it
Best joke on here for some time but Pepe is the worst joke in our team for some time. I predict he will be gone this time next season as MA will not tolerate juvenile behaviour harming our team. He has been a massive disappointment at that fee paid!
I thought both fullbacks were good and Leno was excellent other than that very poor but I expect nothing of this Arsenal team.
Nice one, Kev…
You watching Liverpool game Sue ? Very easy for them it’s a stroll.
No I’m bloody not! I’m done in after our game…
A point isn’t a bad day even with 11 men man city drew there also so we take a point and move on to Thursday Sue 🙂
It’s time for ESR 🙂
It’s time for Szoboszlai Sue and a new striker lol. Partey, Elneny, Mari and Martinelli should all be back soon enough and we’ll be stronger, tbf we’ve had some extremely tough away games Liverpool, City, Utd, Leeds and Totts away next and we’ll only be 11 games in 😳 and no international breaks Sue we can start picking up the pace ☺️
“Pepé would have scored two if he hadn’t got stupidly sent off”
Are you Mystic Meg ?
leno tiernay and saka looked like top premiership players … holding and gabriel were decent if sloppy at times … the rest were all playing at a championship level and some below it … shocking performance from team and manager … the clock is ticking on the lot of them
Hope this clears the way that Willock is not Arsenals future. Arteta seems to like these one dimensional midfielders like him,Xhaka and Elany. Perhaps he thinks that they are steady, competing for the ball and not making too many mistakes etc. Ha Ha this midfield is a joke. Arsenal are now in with the pack. If this state continuesy ou either spend big and buy your way out of trouble or suffer the consequences of a relegation battle.