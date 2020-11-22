Leeds v Arsenal Player Ratings – Leno’s post wins MOTM

Arsenal were extremely lucky to come away with a point as Leeds squandered chance after chance. Arteta still hasn’t fixed our mentality problems and we should be very worried right now..

Leno – 7

The German was let off by Leeds desperately poor finishing, but two magnificent saves makes him MOTM. Only his post desrved the award more…

Bellerin – 5

A great pass for Saka, but otherwise he was over-run by Harisson

Holding – 5

Is he still injured? He didn’t impress me at all

Gabriel – 6

Slightly better than Holding, but that’s not saying much

Tierney – 6

Showed his fighting spirit, but didn’t create too much or defend to his usual standards. He couldn’t handle Dallas or Rodrigo at all

Ceballos – 4

Didn’t show Arteta that he deserves more starts. Sloppy at times giving away silly balls

Xhaka – 4

I bet Arteta can’t wait for Partey and Elneny to return to the team.

Pepe – 1

Would have scored 2 if he hadn’t got stupidly sent off

Willock – 4

Squandered yet another chance to impress Arteta

Willian – 5

Lots of energy at the start, but soon petered out.

Aubameyang – 5

WE can keep making excuses, but to be fair didn’t get much service until Saka came on. Just one penalty scored since his new contract?

Subs:

Nelson – 3

Looked well out of his depth

Saka – 6

At least he looked like he was trying, Lost his bottle when he could have won the game.

Maitland-Niles – N/A

But perhaps should be given more chances. He can’t be worse than his rivals for a starting spot