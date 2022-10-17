Leeds v Arsenal Player Ratings – Ramsdale MOTM in a game of two halves

My Player Ratings by Peter Doherty

They say a week is a long time in football, but especially when you play an intense game against Liverpool, travel to the Artic Circle, play another intense game, and conclude the week by traveling to Elland Road, a ground renowned for its intensity.

If ever there was a game of two halves this was it. Arsenal in control and looking smooth in the first half and Leeds absolutely dominant in the second.

Here are they ratings:

Ramsdale (9)

Made multiple game saving stops, quite a number of which were outstanding. Commanded the box well and read the play effectively when we were under pressure so his positioning was spot on.

White (5)

Like most of his team mates was unruffled by and large in the first half, but came undone in the second when Leeds pressed more. Looked exhausted when subbed.

Saliba (7)

Was under immense pressure in the second half but never panicked and frequently found an out ball when the Leeds forwards were breathing down his neck.

Gabriel (7)

Has inherited the mantle from Xhaka as the player who makes a huge unsung contribution to the team effort, and then has it overshadowed by a moment of poor judgement. His red card should have stood and he has to learn to curb that petulance.

Tomiyasu (6)

His side wasn’t attacked as frequently as the opposite channel and looked comfortable for the most part. However he doesn’t offer as much going forward on the right side as he does in his natural position, and Martinelli was less effective as a result.

Partey (5)

Unfortunately wasn’t at the party and when he doesn’t perform the whole team suffers. His poorest showing so far this season where he has been mostly stellar.

Xhaka (7)

Was particularly busy in the second half doing a lot of unseen covering and shutting down spaces, and was largely the reason why Leeds favoured attacking down their left side.

Odegaard (6)

A totally schizophrenic performance for the two halves. Deserves an 8 for his first half where he played some subtle sublime stuff including the beautifully weighted assist. But gets a 4 for a woeful second half where his radar was completely off and was frequently caught in possession putting the team under pressure.

Saka (6)

A stunning finish for the goal but was largely underwhelming otherwise. Couldn’t get the ball to stick in the second half, but then he wasn’t alone.

Jesus (5) E

asily his least impressive outing in an Arsenal shirt. Was sloppy in possession and was reduced to fouling the Leeds defenders in the second half as he was muscled out of every contest.

Martinelli (6) Didn’t get much service but still offered a threat. An incredible work rate is a given with Martinelli, and it was badly required in the ‘backs to the wall’ second half.

……………………..

Overall it was a sluggish performance and the schedule looks to effecting the dynamism of the team. Nevertheless three points in a hostile environment when not playing well is a very good, albeit fortunate, return.

Peter Doherty

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta after nerve-wracking win at of Leeds!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids