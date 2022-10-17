Leeds v Arsenal Player Ratings – Ramsdale MOTM in a game of two halves

My Player Ratings by Peter Doherty
They say a week is a long time in football, but especially when you play an intense game against Liverpool, travel to the Artic Circle, play another intense game, and conclude the week by traveling to Elland Road, a ground renowned for its intensity.
If ever there was a game of two halves this was it. Arsenal in control and looking smooth in the first half and Leeds absolutely dominant in the second.
Here are they ratings:
Ramsdale (9)
Made multiple game saving stops, quite a number of which were outstanding. Commanded the box well and read the play effectively when we were under pressure so his positioning was spot on.
White (5)
Like most of his team mates was unruffled by and large in the first half, but came undone in the second when Leeds pressed more. Looked exhausted when subbed.
Saliba (7)
Was under immense pressure in the second half but never panicked and frequently found an out ball when the Leeds forwards were breathing down his neck.
Gabriel (7)
Has inherited the mantle from Xhaka as the player who makes a huge unsung contribution to the team effort, and then has it overshadowed by a moment of poor judgement. His red card should have stood and he has to learn to curb that petulance.
Tomiyasu (6)
His side wasn’t attacked as frequently as the opposite channel and looked comfortable for the most part. However he doesn’t offer as much going forward on the right side as he does in his natural position, and Martinelli was less effective as a result.
Partey (5)
Unfortunately wasn’t at the party and when he doesn’t perform the whole team suffers. His poorest showing so far this season where he has been mostly stellar.
Xhaka (7)
Was particularly busy in the second half doing a lot of unseen covering and shutting down spaces, and was largely the reason why Leeds favoured attacking down their left side.
Odegaard (6)
A totally schizophrenic performance for the two halves. Deserves an 8 for his first half where he played some subtle sublime stuff including the beautifully weighted assist. But gets a 4 for a woeful second half where his radar was completely off and was frequently caught in possession putting the team under pressure.
Saka (6)
A stunning finish for the goal but was largely underwhelming otherwise. Couldn’t get the ball to stick in the second half, but then he wasn’t alone.
Jesus (5) E
asily his least impressive outing in an Arsenal shirt. Was sloppy in possession and was reduced to fouling the Leeds defenders in the second half as he was muscled out of every contest.
Martinelli (6) Didn’t get much service but still offered a threat. An incredible work rate is a given with Martinelli, and it was badly required in the ‘backs to the wall’ second half.
……………………..
Overall it was a sluggish performance and the schedule looks to effecting the dynamism of the team. Nevertheless three points in a hostile environment when not playing well is a very good, albeit fortunate, return.
Peter Doherty
Gabriel had 3 tackles, 3 interceptions, 4 clearances and 4 blocked shots. One blocked shot would’ve surely gone in. He has to have higher rating than Saliba, who did 2 grave errors.
Whatever he did in the extra time matters not as the penalty and red were overturned, rightly so.
I doubt if the Red should’ve stood though, but with another referee , it could have stood.
Gabriel needs to learn to stop being too emotional and rash.
He’s had more bozo moments than anyone else this season so far.
He plays terrific then one bozo moment.
Hopefully he stops.
Can’t complain about the performance asf I understand everyone was tired before even the game.
Travelling back from the North on Friday, then travelling to Elland Rd on Saturday. Hopefully they get enough rest, so we can take this step closer with a win on Thursday against PSV.
No matter what, we need to make sure we finish top of that group so we don’t have to worry about 2 extra Europa league games.
So Partey gets a 5 this is laughable, his defensive contribution under immense pressure was invaluable
People need to understand we not gonna dominate every game, especially away