Leeds v Arsenal Review – Are we any better than we were a year ago?

Arsenal picked up where they left off by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, we picked up from where we left off. We were poor. We tried to rotate the front players and nothing changed. Auba was in the middle, we had both Pepe and Willian and so what?
We haven’t scored from open play since we played Sheffield at home. Our record from the last 5 games is won 1 draw one, lost three, with only one goal scored from a penalty.
Our lack of ideas from midfield was apparent. Xhaka and Ceballos offer next to nothing. The dynamism we had with Partey and Elneny at OT seems like a one off.
The front three showed the usual lack of chemistry and to me it doesn’t seem like it matters who starts there. Arteta doesn’t know how to unlock something there and the question is if we should trust the youth instead?
We did try Willock, but in the league it hasn’t really worked out so far for him. Not that the players around him were great, and it’s not like we have a solid system and a game plan (A or B), but I wished that our players took this as an opportunity to inspire us and show the manager they deserve a place in the team.
Reiss Nelson and Saka created more after minute 51, although we played with 10 men. Saka should’ve scored his chance no doubt and this could’ve won us the game, but this was one of very few chances we created and that is where the real problem lies.
The huge contracts we’ve given to aging players up front is part of the problem. Auba has been terrible since his contract. Willian has been atrocious apart from day one.
And there’s Pepe. Why are you headbutting a player without the ball? His frustration should be a motivation on the training ground, instead such behaviour from a 72 million player signing shows why he doesn’t start every game.
Funnily enough, the red card actually made us better. It gave up the burden of needing to attack, because we were once a big club and of us still remember it and we suddenly started playing like a team.
But we just lack quality. I look at Bellerin dropping and dropping, afraid to make a tackle. Xhaka and his mistakes and sideways passes. The guy is depressingly slow for a dynamic league, but we know that already and Partey is supposed to help fix this.
Our best attacking player by a mile is Bukayo Saka and that says something. Only Wolves and the clubs in the bottom 3 have scored less than us. If there is one thing I always associated with this football club it was always goals.
Arteta has been here one year and our football is hardly pretty. I read a lot of things written about myself for criticizing Arteta but I was proven right again. Or maybe I am a fool for expecting to beat the likes of Leeds? I feel like the acceptance towards mediocrity at this club has hit a surprising new low.
Are you confident that’ll change by the time we play Tottenham? Do you think we’ll beat Wolves? Anyway, the Europa will be the competition to keep an eye on. It’s the league where I want to see us do something, but even with all the changes we’ve made on and off the pitch it feels like the puzzle is as far away from a solution as it was 12 months ago.
Konstantin
We are different than last year obviously but we are still the same in lots of ways. Still a cup team, still a EL team and still a mid table prem team. We do look better a defending, except villa showed not sorted just yet but attacking wise we are just not on it. We dont attack as a unit and we dont get enough players into the box and into the right places.
I said it before the Leeds game that it will be about taking our chances… We keep saying we create few chances but such chances need to be taken to spark positivity in the team… They may be few but they are glaring one-on-one goal-gaping chances which should not be missed… Martinelli took his chance against Chelsea last season and today that match is recorded as a draw for Arsenal… Essentially, Auba, Laca, Saka, and our players must make every chance pay… Spurs are top due to brutal efficiency in front of goal…
Finally, Arteta has pleased our all-knowing fan base, so I hope we will allow him do his job now… Or do we still have more advice for him… Maybe we will say the u23 players should take over… Now, I hope we can give him space with less criticism to do his job, a job that requires time to effect…
I never wanted Arteta, Vieira or Henry I’m not for this ex players becoming the manager because they know the club.. I like Arteta but I think this job is too big for him right now and especially with his lack of experience.. I would happily take Alegri or the Southampton manager! This season is starting to play out like Emery’s final months in charge.. it’s very worrying.
Well Konstantine, if you couldn’t see that Bellerin had an excellent game today (along with the rest of the back four and Leno) then I’m not sure what it is you do see?
A year ago we had a shit defence and a decent attack.
This year is the complete opposite.
A year ago the midfield was shît.
This year the midfield is also shit.
Amazing we’ve had two windows to fix the midfield and we havent. Arsenal went into the season knowing there was no creative player on the squad. Or the one we did have was going to not make the squad. So what exactly did they expect? They willingly went into the season handicapped. Which isn’t surprising. We set ourselves up for failure essentailly every window by not being aggressive enough in the market.
Arteta is bias and sentimental just like his boss Guardiola , and by this he’s beginning to destroy the good works he has done
Really? I’m not sure Mesut Ozil will agree with you PAL
We weren’t good enough. Leeds hit the post more than we had shots on target. Our £70 million signing stood out for all the wrong reasons. Fresh from signing a new contract our captain cant get a goal for the life of him. We have an owner who sees our club as a business venture…. Doom and gloom, feel completely rubbish, but then get real and get positive.
Trouble is so much of what we have clamoured for Arteta to do in terms of selection, formation, sorting out the defence he seems to of done but we were second best to Villa and now Leeds. And we didn’t exactly destroy Dundalk!
So is it Arteta? We said it was all Emery’s fault and he’s proving us wrong at Villarreal.
The worst is that I no longer expect us to win. Or maybe that’s where we need to be. History is just that: history. Forget hindsight players we should have signed or wish-list players we should be signing. I think the individuals at Arsenal are actually a greater sum than the team. (If that makes sense!) We can win but we cant expect to. We need to fight with everything we’ve got whoever we are playing.
Come Arsenal, learn, move on, find a way to get the best of people and give it 100%. The going is getting tough. Its time for the tough to get going!
No sugar coating MA deciding on the new formation killed the team and took away creativity from the players. You don’t go into a completely new style of play unless your players can execute. His statement ” I tried to help Ozil” shows over confidence. It turns out he did not help anybody.
He build the team around himself instead of somebody like Ozil. Maybe the job got to his head and now he looks lost and out of options. I am sure deep inside he is a good person and we should all hope he turns this thing around, but It is hard to see the club giving him money for January. He dug himself into a hole and him alone can get out of it.
I dont know why we are leaving out AUBA and our wastefulness in front of goal. How much clear chances do we need to waste? We are no more generous with creativity and the little we manage get squandered.
2 things MA should do
1. Create a system where we can hold line, our mf and attack kept running back when we are not with the ball giving too much space for the opposition to cross or shoot.
2. We are to naive and left too much space between midfield and attack, our wingers are far too isolated.
No one should blame the redcard for the draw, we were outran and outplayed. Leeds had 60% possession at HT.
Agree. And I think Auba should’ve put the “handball chance” away anyways. Auba has been awful this season. No other way aroudn taht fact.
The way we take our set pieces is a joke and has been for a number of years. Free kicks and corners just don’t materialise into anything, heck, they don’t even make it past the first opponent. We need more training in that area.
We missed the man.
Ancelotti.
House in London he was gagging for our job.
No goals in 5 games.
Bar pen at theatre of shite.
He’s lost right now big time. Are we better than a year ago? It’s a no. We had a good period, and now we’re having a bad period. Really the same as Emery. Don’t see who improves this team rn. Arsenal have stuck by Mikel for the longterm and belief is still there it seems. So that’s just reality and we’ll have to hope he can start turning things around. I’m not convinced we are just “one player away” from everything going our way either and can’t rest all our laurels on the right Jan. transfer.
I’m so disappointed… how can we go from our performances en route to winning the cup, to this??
Most teams are scoring for fun, playing exciting football, then there’s us… who are lucky to have 2 (yes, 2) shots on target!! You couldn’t make it up!
I am sticking firmly to my well aired opinion that MA is a potentially genuius manager but that many far too impatient fans are not prepared to give him a chance. They are out of touch with all reality and many of them constantly hype our many moderate to poor players, most of them long term here, well before MAcame and some before Emery too.
Until MA is able to shift our forest of deadwood he has no option but to pick many of of them He has brought in Partey and GABRIEL , BOTHTOP CLASS PLAYERS AND GIVEN TIME, WHICH I FOR ONE WILL GIVE HIM, WE WILL SEE WONDERS.
But then I am a realist and do not hype poor players and give myself unrealistic expectations and then become angry and disappointed enough to vent my juvenile fury when my silly, unrealistic expectations do not happen.
All managers need proper time and REAL fans will gladly help the club we love by removing unnecessary and harmful pressure on the manager by expecting him to be a miracle worker, when NO ONE can be such a thing. REALISM for me every time!
He’s also still a rookie manager though and needs to find out a way out of this bad period. Sometimes the trajectory is just downwards and I wouldn’t like to see that. It’s more than just the players. You dont go 400+ minutes with just a penalty and the fault just be the players.
This happens when the assistant gets a big time job and thinks he is as good as his master.
Arteta is out of his depth. In addition to that he has
no clear ideas as to how to create attacking fotball.At least Pep is still playing exciting football.
I think willock starting as a 10 while ozil is tweeting on his couch sums it all.Leaving Ozil out of the 25 man PL squad was a bigger mistake than giving him a 350kpw contract. I hope salzburg agrees to our offer for dominik szoboszlai. And saka should take his mask off we know it messi, the lad led all attacks in the little time he spent on the pitch.
Jon- I agree with you. Let’s remember he has only half a season, in which he won us the FA Cup when relegation form was riddled through the Club, and only 9 games this season. We are far better defensively, which we needed to be, and if our purse strings had allowed us to buy a CAM we would be a better outfit now.
We played a 433 today which was needed. and with Partey returning I see us in a 4231 or 4213 lineup.
BUT. Ozil would immediately make us better going forward. The results when Arteta brought him back in his first game in charge up until lockdown in March proved this.
That Jon is both fact and reality
Come one Phil we spent 60-70million even more in summer on players that too with out any interference from anyone else as it was only left in the hands of Arteta and Edu. You can not blame lack of financial support. Lampard spent nothing last year and finished in top 4 with Chelsea youngsters we are struggling to win with quality international squad. We have let in 10 goals in 9 matches by this ratio when season will finish we will end up with 30 odd goals conceded is that a very good defensive record? One FA cup win does not make you a world class manager it was a fluke…other wise De matio was better then MA should have signed him he won champions League with Chelsea and did ok in league as well actually better then what MA is doing with this team.
Clearly the job is too big for Arteta to handle so time to move on before there is nothing left to salvage. Some one in Arsenal board needs to show balls n admit we made a mistake by signing Arteta like I did when I thought he is Wenger’s long term successor. He is nothing like Wenger or Pep he is just another David Moyes. Ask your self would any successful club in world would put up with this display of football and performance?? Then why should we. Spuds acted better then us last season in sacking Pocha n that yeilded better results for them. We reacted too late last season n I am afraid same thing we will do this season. To be successful you need to be ruthless like Chelsea…we have been ruthless in getting rid of players from team then it’s time we do same with manager. For all the people who think we should atleast give MA a full season they don’t understand it is a knock-on effect if we finish bottom mid table like last season we will have same problem again to attract world class players…every player wants to play at highest level also MA is not a big name that players will be willing to sacrifice their salary or champions League to play for us. Time to get a well know proven manager in. This team is not a mid table team, we have better quality then spuds, licester and Man United.
Anyone noticed we only start defending when the opponents get to the final third. On a rare occasion, pepe pressed but nobody followed him.
We lack creativity yet we don’t try to gain the ball in their half. As poor as Laca has been, he is only one that truly press and we have gotten a few goals from that.
Again, Leno kept long ball to Leeds players all the time. Until things change, I think Arteta is losing touch with this team. Where is all the initial charisma, motivation, energy and confidence he once oozed from the touchline.