Leeds v Arsenal Review – Shocking game but this is what title-winning teams do…

It’s a very lucky Sunday for Arsenal by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, we were mighty lucky to get all 3 points at Leeds. Let’s not kid ourselves this was a particularly shocking second half from us, but the footballing gods were on our side and we escaped with a 1:0 victory.
I must say the defending was absolutely atrocious. Gabriel made a mistake again, right as the second half started and honestly I have no clue why Bamford’s goal didn’t stand… It should have.
To be honest after that Saliba didn’t shower himself in glory either, conceding a penalty for handball. Deliberate or not it was poor, and his face showed straight away he knew. They missed it though, and I thought some justice was done as there was a blatant offside in their attack which VAR chose to ignore.
Honestly they were all over us, and usually two passes were enough to take out our midfield and trouble our backline. We struggled with our passing and never really got it going, but that boy Saka again with a ridiculous finish, although their keeper should’ve done better, eventually gave us massive 3 points.
The end of the game almost got me breaking stuff, as Gabriel has another Bozo moment. I mean what on earth are you doing. The moment your leg is out you are asking for it. I think the penalty decision was ridiculous as there was an obvious foul, but why are you leaving your leg out?
We were saved by VAR. But this game highlighted the lack of depth in our squad. I like Tomi, but at LB against Leeds?
Odegaard was shocking apart from the assist. Party was really poor as well and there were little options from the bench.
I thought Jesus was anonymous. Actually I was hoping to see Eddie so much earlier just to add some menace to our pressing. That said, I will take it. This is a young squad, that’s overplayed. Saka and Martinelli don’t have competition. They also play in the Europa League and they are carrying the team.
What we need to show is that it was a one off. We need to properly rotate against PSV. If we beat them Europa is almost done. But look, Liverpool beat Man City. We are 4 points clear at the top. I still think City will win it, but my god, 9/10 wins people!
We haven’t had such a start to the season since 2007/8 or 2004/5, both those season we didn’t win it, but look…
I remember title winning teams winning games 1:0 when they don’t deserve it. United did it under Fergie, Chelsea under Mourinho and so on. I felt in previous seasons we were unlucky with decisions, but I just want to finish on this point. When you are a better team playing better football, the decisions kinda go your way more.
I am over the moon. I am sipping one to enjoy being lucky for once and living in the dreamland, as long as it lasts!
Konstantin
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Watch Arteta after nerve-wracking win at of Leeds!
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
I’d like to add my perspective on Gabriel Magalhães, I spent the whole game looking at the boy I’m sorry to disagree with most beloved Arsenal fans but the boy was third to only Ramsdale and Partey in the win against Leeds today.
Look a the game carefully again and you’ll realise who made the most crucial blocks, intercepts and raw challenges that saved our skins, the boy saved the ball going to the net by putting his bloody body on the line when its struck his chest somewhere in the beginning of the first half.
Please stop this blatant criticism and trying to make this boy a scape goat. I’m not for his reaction but the boy plays with his heart we need a bit of Ramos grit in this side to get our opponents roughed up a bit.
Just look at Gabriel’s stats this season they are very telling of the point I’m trying to make.
I guess it’s in the Arsenal fan’s DNA to look for a scapegoat even when the good times are rolling, it’s a pity and a damn shame at that since I love seeing my team win, no matter what.
Just my opinion.😉
One thing that will stay with me for life is that Gilberto was considered the weak link in the invincibles, fans would wax lyrical. Since he left fans many who had called Gilberto the weak link have not stopped complaining we don’t have a Gilberto even though they would occasionally wrongly name Vieira in their complaints instead of Gilberto. As you say fans tend to want to find a scapegoat even when winning.
Abstract am happy you had seen it too.
Maybe you would be suprise to know how impressive his stats are., a recent article has shown both Van Dyke and Dias behind him in some interesting stats.
This might not mean too much to a lot of people but to add to what’s been said, Gabriel has a better overall rating this season on WhoScored.com than William Saliba … and yet while one wins all the plaudits (largely deserved), the other is made a scapegoat for some reason …
Great points abstract, he brings a bit of bite to this team and as we all know centre backs get better with age I personally would have him playing every prem game and coach the silly mistakes out…..
Agree worst 2nd half I’ve seen in a while and probably Saliba’s worst game. Forgot about the offside in the build-up to the penalty wasn’t 100% sure it was offside but they never checked and it looked off.
Disagree on depth Tomi started over Tierney it was a choice not a sign of lack of depth. If you feel that Tomi didn’t work then that’s Arteta.
Disagree with Odegaard too he faded 2nd half but 1st half he was our best player by far he was awesome and set up the goal which was not the 1st chance he’d created that half.
If VAR makes the right decision it didn’t save us it was the right decision. We didn’t get lucky justice was served in that regard.
Finally, we haven’t seen such a start since 1903 and we were not in the top league then, we’re outperforming the dates you mentioned.
Long may dreamland last!
Angus
Not a truer word said
Agree whole heartedly with all you said
Unfortunately Konstantin is going through the team and saying lack of depth where as I can’t believe how quickly we have replaced below average defenders with a solid set of defenders who put a shift in.
We forget very quickly it was only a few seasons ago where most of us had to watch through the cracks of our fingers everything we played out from the back
we need zinchenko back immediately we simply could not pass the ball at all in the second half
We did get lucky today. Probably did not deserve the win based on our performance but as we see most often, fortune does tend to favour the teams on a good run, and we have been on an excellent run.
Pick any of the previous 10-to-12 seasons, and we would have lost this game. Today, we won, and it is a HUGE win!
However, I do not think our performance was shocking, unless you look at the match in isolation, and that would be unfair to the lads.
Elland Road is hell for visiting teams. We are the first team to win there this season, and Leeds did thrash Chelsea 3-0.
They also play a high-energy, pressing game, and make it annoyingly difficult for their opposition.
Still, all of this should not be a problem for a club/team like Arsenal, given the two club’s relative positions, except when you consider Arsenal’s schedule for October.
We won against the Sh*tspuds on the 1st, against Bodo on 6th, and Liverpool on the 9th, Then we went to Norway, to play Bodo on an artificial pitch (and had to leave Jesus home because Liverpool had kicked the holy cr*p out of him) on the 13th. Then we flew back from Norway only to pack our bags for Leeds, and won there today on the 16th!
That’s 3 heavyweight PL matches plus the trip, in addition to playing on the artificial surface, and it includes the NLD win which was simply, breathtakingly beautiful.
It would take a LOT out of any squad, this run of fixtures, and we are far from done. 4 more to play before the month ends!
So yes, maybe we did get lucky, but I take nothing away from the lads because they have delivered 5/5 wins in 15 days against 4 tough opponents.
P.S. I read it everywhere, and I really do not like the constant criticism of the “lack of depth” in our squad.
We look a little light right now because ESR, Zinchenko, and Elneny are all injured but we have depth across the board.
Also, people tend to forget where Arsenal are coming from. We haven’t had CL football for half a decade. We haven’t challenged for the PL in ages. MA simply could not have put together a squad like ManC, Liverpool or Chelsea. Even Manure outspent us by a distance this summer, including buying a 30+ year old DM for 70 mill on 350k per week wages. We simply cannot afford such squad depth!
Not seen the game as yet, so any comments are based on what the club commentary said.
It seems to be agreed that we rode our luck in the second, half. but that is what successful teams do several times each season.
But having watched the Liverpool v City game later, I was massively impressed by the passion and overall quality of both sides. If we finish above either of them we will be at least second
And I DO think we will finish above Liverpool, given the gap now and with only 28 games left. City, however……!
Jon
To say it was carnage is an understatement
I have died a thousand times today but unlike other times in past years we walked away with all 3 point neatly wrapped up and we move on to the next game
The boys were all over the place at times today but again unlike past seasons they were all in it together today so MA and boys. Take a bow
Leeds we’re very unlucky to come away on the loosing one end of things.
Not a great game by any stretch of the imagination but as mentioned we did what was necessary and saw it through by hook or by crook. Another day it could have been different but that day wasn’t today;)
COYG!
In the scheme of things a win is a win, school children into a Ukrainian bunker knows Arsenal can play beautiful football.
Had seen enough in my life time to know that it’s not important to judge a team by a game or two.
Had seen countries just barely made it through the first round playing football went on to win the world cup.
Same goes in the champions league, Real Madrid’ played absolutely nothing against Man city last season yet they went on to win.
What the team now needs it’s for fans to support the team like Liverpool and Leeds fans.
If we don’t improve our performance, we won’t challenge for the title. Our last three games showed that we’d likely finish fourth, but the second place would be a stretch
Our oppositions seem to have figure out how our CF works in the field, hence the struggles to keep the ball in the final third. I’m sure we’ll win against PSV because we’ll play at home, but the coaches had better analyze our last three games to help Jesus out before going to Southampton
We’ve also been missing Zinchenko as our playmaker. Tierney and Tomiyasu are good defenders, but Zinchenko’s experience as a midfielder makes him more suited to dictate the tempo