Leeds v Arsenal – VAR was right but referees should demand more respect from players and coaches

Discipline at The Arsenal by Ken1945
On my last day in sunny Spain, I reflected on the way clubs like City, ‘pool and Manure reacted during their games over the weekend, and compared it to the way we conducted ourselves after Leeds were awarded an injury time penalty and a red card issued to Gabriel.
It saddens me, as an ex-referee, to watch manure, once again, try to intimidate the referees by surrounding and shouting abuse at them.
I was also appalled by the reaction of the manager at the end of the game, when he failed to criticise his players.
Just as I was staggered to see Klopp and Pep berating the fourth official, and BOTH managers should have been sent off in my opinion.
Klopp has now apologised, but it seems that all grass root football around Liverpool has now been suspended, because of the way, in the words of the local referee’s association, amateur footballers are mimicking the professional players.
Take the actions of the three managers above and compare them to MA – is there any difference?
Is there, also, any difference between our players and theirs?
I would like to think there is/was, even when Gabriel and the penalty decision was so wrong.
It’s about time the game supported the referees at every level and abided by the same rules.
I was told that if any player abused me personally, by using foul language, he was to be sent off – why is that not the case in the professional game?
I also believe referees should come out at the end of the game and explain their decisions, and are wired up in order for the crowd, media and pundits to hear and discuss what went on.
As I have said many times before, our referees are amongst the worst in the world and they need good leadership, but while managers, players, media and fans have no idea what they are doing, it will not improve.
Deduct points from clubs, demote incompetent referees and ban fans who abuse… that’s my opinion, what’s yours?
ken1945
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Agree ken but Gabriel should have left the field immediately, which he didn’t and while we were not like wild animals we still surrounded the ref and linesman. I agree, anyone swearing at the ref should be sent off but they won’t because of the backlash.
If Rooney was sent off every time he swore at the ref, he would not have lasted any games, his foul mouth tirades never got him sent off.
On both points Reggie – I agree that Gabriel should have walked immediately, but it was the awful red card that should never have been shown that, maybe, explains his protest?
Rooney?
That’s my point, if any amateur referee had been subjected to that kind of abuse and followed the rules, he would have been sent off and rightly so.
It would then have been up to Rooney and / or the club to control such behaviour.
I think MA comes out as a much more disciplined manager than those I mentioned.
Until the powers that be lay down the law on abuse it will keep happening ,no respect is shown because players and managers get away with ,compare football to rugby and you can see how far football as to go to each that kind of respect .
Unfortunately having Riley in charge and soon be MR Man Utd himself Howard Webb I wouldn’t hold at for it to change anytime soon .
Punishing personal abuse in the field using cards is better than point deduction, because we shouldn’t punish the whole team just because someone uses a foul language
Banning a manager or a player for several games and fine them should be enough to make them more careful with words
They have to be competent first before any looking for respect….English referees are ,bar few,crap