Leeds v Arsenal – VAR was right but referees should demand more respect from players and coaches

Discipline at The Arsenal by Ken1945

On my last day in sunny Spain, I reflected on the way clubs like City, ‘pool and Manure reacted during their games over the weekend, and compared it to the way we conducted ourselves after Leeds were awarded an injury time penalty and a red card issued to Gabriel.

It saddens me, as an ex-referee, to watch manure, once again, try to intimidate the referees by surrounding and shouting abuse at them.

I was also appalled by the reaction of the manager at the end of the game, when he failed to criticise his players.

Just as I was staggered to see Klopp and Pep berating the fourth official, and BOTH managers should have been sent off in my opinion.

Klopp has now apologised, but it seems that all grass root football around Liverpool has now been suspended, because of the way, in the words of the local referee’s association, amateur footballers are mimicking the professional players.

Take the actions of the three managers above and compare them to MA – is there any difference?

Is there, also, any difference between our players and theirs?

I would like to think there is/was, even when Gabriel and the penalty decision was so wrong.

It’s about time the game supported the referees at every level and abided by the same rules.

I was told that if any player abused me personally, by using foul language, he was to be sent off – why is that not the case in the professional game?

I also believe referees should come out at the end of the game and explain their decisions, and are wired up in order for the crowd, media and pundits to hear and discuss what went on.

As I have said many times before, our referees are amongst the worst in the world and they need good leadership, but while managers, players, media and fans have no idea what they are doing, it will not improve.

Deduct points from clubs, demote incompetent referees and ban fans who abuse… that’s my opinion, what’s yours?

