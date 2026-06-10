Leeds wants to quickly sign player that Arsenal has always liked

Ousmane Diomande is one of the Sporting Club players Arsenal have monitored closely over the last few seasons, but they now face the possibility of losing out on his signature to Leeds United. The Ivorian defender has developed into one of the most highly regarded young centre-backs in European football and continues to attract attention from several clubs.

Arsenal have long admired Diomande and regard him as one of the finest defensive prospects on the continent. Despite maintaining an interest in the player, the Gunners have yet to make a decisive move to bring him to the Emirates, choosing instead to continue assessing his development at Sporting.

Leeds United Increase Their Interest

That cautious approach could now prove costly, as Leeds United are reportedly determined to bring Diomande to the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s team are understood to have identified the defender as one of their leading transfer targets as they prepare for the challenges of the upcoming season.

According to Sport Witness, Leeds have intensified their pursuit of the Ivorian and are eager to complete a deal as quickly as possible to avoid missing out on the opportunity to sign him.

The report adds that Leeds are aware of the interest from several high-profile clubs but remain confident that acting swiftly could strengthen their chances of winning the race for his signature.

Arsenal Face an Important Decision

In the coming weeks, Arsenal may need to demonstrate how serious they are about signing Diomande by accelerating their efforts and attempting to persuade him that a move to North London represents the best option for his future.

The Gunners have shown patience in their approach to the transfer market, but this situation could require a more proactive strategy if they are to avoid losing a player they have admired for an extended period.

It will be interesting to see whether Arsenal are willing to match the proposals that Leeds may place on the table and whether Diomande would favour a move to the Emirates over the prospect of securing more regular playing opportunities elsewhere. The outcome could depend on both sporting ambitions and the role each club is prepared to offer the defender moving forward.

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