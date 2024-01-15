Scouting for Arsenal – This EPL left-back could be just who we need

Arsenal has had a difficult time of late and they are now on a three-game losing streak.

Other than the recent 2-0 FA Cup loss to Liverpool, they’ve lost two league derby games in a row against West Ham United and Fulham.

As a result, they have been eliminated from the FA Cup and are currently fourth in the league standings.

Although they are only five points behind league leaders Liverpool, their recent struggles have revealed flaws in their squad.

If Zinchenko is injured, one obvious weakness is the lack of a reliable left back to replace him. Even when the Ukrainian international is fit, he has struggled and may benefit from some talented competition. Arsenal might benefit from adding a left-back with overlapping potential and good defensive ability.

Antonee Robinson of Fulham has emerged as a potential solution, with SciSports (as shown below) saying that a move to Arsenal would fit him better if he doesn’t move to West Ham or Manchester United, who I don’t believe are as anxious to sign a left back as Arsenal are.

Robinson, one of the most prized American players, has an estimated transfer value of €32.3 million and is a player I’d advise Edu and Arteta to aim to sign. The Fulham player has been in excellent form this season and appears to be ready for a move to a bigger team.

The Arsenal left wing has looked dead this season, but Robinson and Martinelli’s pace might turn it into a weapon once again.

When Zinchenko is on the field, Arteta can use the inverted full-back role; when he’s not and Robinson is part of his squad, he can turn to the full-back overlapping style. This may help Arsenal to be less predictable.

Daniel O

