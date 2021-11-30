Legend! Arsenal’s Viv Miedema wins BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2021

Arsenal Womens’ superstar Vivienne Miedema has won this years BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year after breaking goal scoring records everywhere.

After coming second in last year’s poll, she has since become the all-time record holder of most goals scored for Arsenal, the Womens Super League and the Netherlands national side.

She also scored an amazing ten goals in four games at the Tokyo Olympics, another tournament record.

When asked about her award, Miedema told BBC Sport: “It’s a bit unexpected to be honest,”

“It’s pretty cool to win something like this, and with the fans voting it’s extra special.”

Miedema is only 25 years old, so she can look forward to many more years at the top, and with the Arsenal Women currently top of the WSL, we are certain to see many more goals too. In her last 3 seasons at Arsenal, she has made 67 starts and scored 73 goals. Amazing stats!

“Something like this always comes as a surprise,” Miedema continued.

“Having done really well at the Olympics on a personal level has brought a lot of attention to a lot of people, so that’s definitely been a standout for me and obviously I’ve been able to continue that form with Arsenal.

“[The other nominees] are all really good players who’ve had their own success at club and international level so I’m really honoured to have been awarded the player of the year and thanks to the fans.

“After coming back from lockdown the excitement was there to play football again, to be back on the pitch and back in the stadium with the fans. It’s been very enjoyable.”

Miedema’s goalscoring exploits have definitely increased in the interest in the WSL and Arsenal in particular of course.

Arsenal fans can also be given to watch her play in the 50th Womens FA Cup Final at Wembley this Sunday, in a very tough game again Chelsea, who are only one point behind the Gunners at the top of the WSL.

It should prove to be a cracker of a game, and the tickets are very cheap if you fancy going along to see the action..

Women’s FA Cup Final

Kick Off: 2pm

at Wembley Stadium

TICKETS at this link….

£25 – Category 1 (Full Price Adult)

£20 – Category 2 (Full Price Adult)

£10 – Concessions (Over 65s & Students)

£2.50 – Child (Under 16s)