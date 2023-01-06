Football legend Jordan Nobbs. Goodbye Arsenal Women. Hello Aston Villa.

Legend Jordan Nobbs. Goodbye Arsenal Women. Hello Aston Villa. by Michelle

It was announced yesterday that Jordan Nobbs was leaving Arsenal and joining Aston Villa on a permanent move.

Jordan joined Arsenal from Sunderland in 2010 when she was only 17 and in that time she has made 270 appearances for the club, scoring 81 goals in the process.

A big favourite with Arsenal fans, Jordan leaves Arsenal with an amazing track record, having been a key part of the squad that won the Women’s Super League title in 2011, 2012 and 2019. She also helped life the Women’s FA Cup four times and the FA Women’s League Cup five times! Jordan also won FA Player of the Year in 2016 and the FA Players’ Player of the Year in 2017.

On the international stage Jordan has won 69 caps for the England squad scoring eight goals for her country and she was part of the England side that finished third at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015.

Aston Villa are very lucky to have this wonderful player in their midst and she sounds very happy to be there in the interview below. It will be an interesting game when Arsenal meet Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the FA Women’s Conti Cup on 25th / 26th January though!

We wish Jordan Nobbs all the very best of everything that comes her way. She deserves the best!

