Legendary matches of Arsenal Football Club through their history

Arsenal Football Club can already rightfully have the status of a living legend of English football, as its history already includes more than 135 years of unforgettable moments and great victories. Founded in 1886 by a group of workers at the Woolwich Armoury, the club has gone from an amateur team to one of the giants of world football. Along the way there have been a variety of events. There have been unexpected triumphs and high-profile failures. But there are games that stand out strongly from hundreds of others. In the article below, we will dive into the most colourful and exciting matches of the ‘Gunners’, which forever changed the history not only of the club itself, but also of all English football.

Battles of the golden era of the 1930s

The 1930s were truly a golden era for Arsenal. Under the leadership of the legendary Herbert Chapman and then George Allison, who took over the reins of management after Herbert's untimely death, the team dominated English football, displaying the revolutionary WM tactical scheme for the time and astonishing results.

The away match against Aston Villa in December 1935 occupies a special place in history. On that rainy day,Arsenal showed perhaps the most colourful football of the decade. Sprawling attacks and the coolness of striker Ted Drake led to an incredible result – Arsenal won 7-1. And all seven goals of the visiting team were scored by Ted, which was a record that still could not be surpassed.‘Aston Villa, after such a football knockout and could not recover, at the end of the season dropped out of the top football division.

For Arsenal, this match was followed up by another legendary battle, this time in the 1936 FA Cup final. Here you can learn more about the FA Cup, and in the 1935/1936 season, Arsenal faced Sheffield United in the final. And this match was an unforgettable event for the fans. In front of more than 93,000 spectators at the legendary Wembley, Arsenal won 1-0 thanks to Ted Drake’s goal in the 74th minute. Ironically, Ted might not have played in the final. He was bothered by a knee injury and medical experts did not recommend the player to go on the field. However, he decided to take a risk – he played with a knee injury and his dedication was the decisive factor in this historic clash.

The match against Liverpool in the 1934/1935 season stands out. ‘The Gunners’ from the first rounds signalled their ambitions and fought for the championship title. In the crowded stands at Highbury, the hosts gave one of the best matches in the history of the club. They defeated Liverpool 8-1, taking a confident step towards winning the tournament. Drake and Bowden scored hat-tricks, and the fans sang victory chants on the streets of the capital for a long time to come.

This era gave Arsenal fans five league titles and two FA Cups, as well as laying the foundations for the traditions that the club maintains to this day. Attacking style, technical play and unstoppable desire to win – all these qualities became the hallmark of the Gunners in the golden thirties.

The post-war triumphs of the Gunners

After the end of the Second World War, Arsenal not only regained its position in English football, but also created a new chapter in the glorious history of the club. The period of the late 1940s and early 1950s was marked by a series of impressive achievements and unforgettable matches.

The 1948 championship match against Wolverhampton was a real highlight of the season. At a packed Highbury, Arsenal displayed football of the highest calibre. Reggie Lewis, who became a real hero of the post-war Arsenal, made a double, and the team won 5-2, securing the championship title. Before the match, head coach Tom Whittaker gave an unusual motivational talk, showing the players letters of support from fans sent from all corners of Britain. That game was one example of how a club’s loyal fans can really be that ‘twelfth’ player who can provide a decisive advantage for the home side.

The 1950 FA Cup final against Liverpool went down in history as one of the most dramatic. With an audience of 100,000 at Wembley, the teams gave a real spectacle. The teams showed bright football, which is uncharacteristic for the final confrontation, and created a lot of chances at each other’s goals. However, Cyril Sidlow and George Swindin had almost the best game in their careers. Nevertheless, fortune was on Arsenal’s side on the day. Two accurate strikes from Reg Lewis ensured that Arsenal won the match and the cup. Arsenal captain Joe Mercer played that game with an injured ankle, but his presence on the pitch was key to the victory.

The victory over Manchester United in October 1950 deserves special mention. In a match that many consider to be one of the best in the club’s post-war history, Arsenal showed incredible dominance over a MU side that would later become one of Arsenal’s most crucial rivals. The Gunners’ uncompromising attacking football allowed them to literally crush the Red Devils, and the final whistle of the referee recorded a 3-0 victory for the hosts. It is noteworthy that after the match Sir Matt Busby, the legendary coach of MU, personally came into the Arsenal dressing room to congratulate the opponents on a great game.

These post-war triumphs not only reinforced Arsenal’s status as one of England’s greatest clubs, but also showed that the team was capable of overcoming any difficulties and rebounding to become even stronger.

Landmark battles of the George Graham era

The period of George Graham’s leadership (1986-1995) was one of the most successful in the history of Arsenal. The Scottish specialist created a team that was famous not only for its victories, but also for its incredible defensive discipline, for which it was nicknamed ‘1-0 to the Arsenal’.

The 1987 League Cup final against Liverpool signalled the beginning of a new era. Arsenal met with the dominant force of English football at that time. Charlie Nicholas was the hero of the match, scoring two goals and bringing Arsenal a 2-1 victory. Before the game, Graham conducted a revolutionary tactical training, making the team practise with tennis balls to improve ball control. This approach made it possible to really surprise the favourite Merseyside club and take the coveted trophy. This method was subsequently adopted by many clubs.

The legendary match at Anfield in 1989 is probably the most dramatic in the history of English football. Arsenal needed a victory with a difference of two goals over Liverpool in the last game of the championship. Alan Smith opened the scoring in the second half, and Michael Thomas scored in the 92nd minute, which brought the Gunners’ the first championship title in 18 years. Interesting fact: Liverpool had prepared two hundred bottles of champagne in advance to celebrate the championship. After the final whistle, the club representatives had no other choice but to present this huge stock to the winning team.

The 1991 championship match against Manchester United demonstrated the full power of Graham’s team. ‘Arsenal’ won with a score of 3:1, and all the goals were scored by Alan Smith – a real hero of the fans and one of the “engines” of the team. Interestingly, on the eve of the match, defender Tony Adams proposed an unusual idea: the team held a pre-match warm-up in supporters’ shirts, which created a special atmosphere of unity with the fans.

Graham’s era brought Arsenal two league titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups and a Cup Winners’ Cup. His team set many records for defensive reliability, and the Dixon-Adams-Bold-Winterburn defensive link-up became the benchmark for defensive football. The legacy of this period still influences the tactical structures of modern teams.

The best matches from the Invincibles era

The Invincibles period under Arsene Wenger was perhaps the brightest page in Arsenal’s history. The team, which did not lose a single match in the 2003/04 season, forever inscribed its name in the history of English football in golden letters.

A key moment on the way to this achievement was the match against Manchester United in 2002. At Old Trafford, the Gunners won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Sylvain Wiltord. This match is notable not only for the result, but also for the legendary duel between Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane in the centre of the pitch. Interestingly, before the game, Wenger conducted an unusual psychological preparation, showing the team a cut of the best moments of the season with specially selected music, which created a special mood.

The final match of the season ‘unbeaten’ in 2004 against Leicester was a real celebration of football. Despite the fact that Arsenal had already secured the championship, the team played with full commitment. After Leicester opened the scoring, Arsenal showed their trademark attacking football, scoring two goals (Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira) and ending the season with a 2-1 victory. A curious detail: the gold jerseys in which the team celebrated the title were ordered a month before the match – so great was the confidence in success. And the fact that the team still did not allow any of their opponents to win the title added a special spice to the celebration of this record-breaking achievement.

The 2006 Champions League final, although it ended in defeat to Barcelona, was another unforgettable moment. ‘Arsenal played most of the match with ten men after goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was sent off, but managed to take the lead thanks to a goal from Sol Campbell. It is noteworthy that before the match Thierry Henry gave an inspirational speech in the changing room, which the players still remember. However, the Catalan club still managed to realise the numerical advantage and snatch victory in the end of this dramatic match. Since then, Arsenal have never reached the final of the European continent’s premier tournament.

The Invincibles era was characterised not only by results, but also by incredibly beautiful, attacking football. Wenger’s team combined French elegance with English power, creating a unique style of play that delighted fans around the world. The record of 49 matches without defeat in the Premier League remains unrivalled to this day.

Modern history – new challenges and battles

Arsenal’s modern history is rich in exciting matches that will forever be remembered by fans. Three incredible confrontations stand out in particular, each of which is unique in its own way.

Let’s start with a fantastic comeback against Reading in 2012 in the League Cup. This match can be safely called one of the craziest in the history of English football. ‘Arsenal’ was losing 0:4 by the 37th minute, and it seemed that disaster could not be avoided. However, the Gunners showed incredible character: Theo Walcott scored before the break, followed by goals from Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny. In added time, Walcott equalised – 4:4! In extra time, the teams exchanged goals, and Arsenal’s victory was brought by the same unstoppable Walcott, who scored a hat-trick. The final score of 7:5 was a real jewel of the tournament.

The 2014 FA Cup final against Hull City was historic for the club. ‘Arsenal had not won a trophy in nine years and the pressure was felt in every minute of the match. When Hull led 2-0 in the first eight minutes, the fans were in shock. But Arsene Wenger’s side showed character as Santi Cazorla struck a superb free-kick to start the comeback, Laurent Koscielny levelled the scores and in extra time Aaron Ramsey brought home the long-awaited trophy. This match became a symbol of overcoming the ‘trophy drought’.

The 2017 FA Cup final against Chelsea was a special one. ‘Arsenal’ was considered a clear outsider against the newly crowned champions of England, but managed to hold, perhaps, the best match of the season. Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring in the 4th minute and Aaron Ramsey scored the winning goal after Diego Costa equalised. This 2-1 win was a record 13th for Arsenal in the FA Cup and the seventh for Arsene Wenger, making him the most successful coach in the history of the tournament.

These matches showed that even in a relatively difficult period of its history, Arsenal is capable of showing character and achieving impressive results in decisive encounters. And especially this character the team managed to show in the cup format, when every match could be fatal and end in elimination from the tournament.

The most colourful European Cup clashes

Arsenal’s European Cup confrontations have always caused special awe among fans, and some of them have rightfully entered the history not only of the club, but also of European football as a whole.

The match against Inter in 2003 at the San Siro was a real masterpiece in the performance of Arsene Wenger’s wards. After the home defeat 0:3, few believed in the success of Londoners in Milan. However, the Gunners created a real football miracle. Thierry Henry opened the scoring in the 25th minute with his trademark finish against Javier Zanetti. Freddy Ljungberg and Edu added a goal each, and Henry netted a double to make the final score 5-1. This match is still considered one of the best performances of English clubs on the European stage.

The historic clash with Real Madrid in 2006 was a special one for Arsenal. In the first game at the Bernabeu, Thierry Henry scored the only goal, which was the first goal of an English team at this legendary stadium. The return game at Highbury ended in a nil draw, but it was the game that demonstrated Wenger’s tactical prowess. ‘Arsenal’ became the first English club to defeat “Real” on his field. From the next season the European Cup battles moved to the new stadium, so the return game at Highbury recorded a really decent result on aggregate of two games.

The victory over AC Milan in 2008 also deserves a special mention. After a 0-2 home defeat to the reigning Champions League winners, the task seemed impossible. However, at the San Siro we saw a completely different Arsenal. Cesc Fabregas and Emmanuel Adebayor scored crucial goals, while Theo Walcott had arguably the best game of his career, tearing through the Italian defence with his speed time after time. The 2-0 win symbolised that Arsenal are capable of competing with the best teams in Europe.

These matches not only demonstrated the highest level of football played by the Gunners but also cemented the club’s reputation as a team capable of great things in the European Cup. Each of these confrontations had its own drama and heroes, forever inscribed their names in the history of the London club.

Momentous Derby games

The history of ‘Arsenal’ is inextricably linked with the principal confrontations that have kept football England in tension for decades. A special place is occupied by three key derbies, each of which has its own unique character.

The North London derby against Tottenham is the quintessential football rivalry. The history of the rivalry goes back more than a century, and each match is a separate drama. Especially memorable was the match in 2004, which ended with a score of 5:4 in favour of Arsenal. This match is considered one of the most spectacular in the history of the Premier League. We can not fail to mention the legendary 4:2 victory in 2018, when the ‘canoniers’ made an impressive comeback after the first half, demonstrating the true spirit of the derby.

Confrontations with Chelsea took on a special poignancy in the early 2000s, when the Blues under Jose Mourinho challenged Arsenal’s hegemony. The 2006 match, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the Gunners, symbolised the struggle between Wenger’s football philosophy and Mourinho’s pragmatic style. The 2017 FA Cup final stands out, when Arsenal beat the national champions against all odds.

Matches against Manchester United have always been about more than just football. In the 90s and early 2000s, this confrontation determined the fate of the championship. The legendary 2003 battle at Old Trafford, known as the ‘Battle of Old Trafford’, has gone down in history not only for its football moments but also for its intensity. And Arsenal’s victory in 2002, which brought them the title on the pitch of their principal rival, was one of the sweetest moments in the club’s history.

Each of these confrontations has its own unique atmosphere and traditions. If the matches against Tottenham are the battle for North London, the games against Chelsea epitomise the clash of different football philosophies, and the clashes with United have come to symbolise the struggle for football supremacy in England. These derbies don’t just determine the teams’ standings – they shape the very essence of English football.

Conclusion

Arsenal’s legendary matches are not just pages of history, but a living legacy that forms the DNA of the club. Every great victory, every dramatic comeback has become part of the Gunners’ unique identity. From the golden era of the 1930s to modern day triumphs, these matches continue to inspire new generations of players and fans. Today’s Arsenal, under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, are building on the glorious traditions of the past and laying the foundations for future legendary encounters.