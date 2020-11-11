Lehman reveals how Wenger shouted at him despite closing in on title

Arsenal won the Premier League title at White Hart Lane in 2004 and there is perhaps no better place to win the Premier League title than at the home of your rival.

The match ended in a draw, however, Arsenal should have won the game if not for the penalty awarded to Spurs in added time that was dispatched by Robbie Keane.

Jens Lehman has now revealed that not knowing that they would still win the title regardless, Arsene Wenger who is usually quiet turned on him and blamed him for conceding the penalty.

He claimed that he knew all along that the penalty was a dive, but the Frenchman blamed him.

Sol Campbell also appeared to be furious with him for conceding the converted spot-kick as well.

The Gunners eventually learnt that they had won the title a few hours later, but the earlier incident had marred his memory of that day.

“My personal memory is that we got the penalty against us,” Lehmann said Arsenal’s In Lockdown Podcast.

“It was a dive and Arsene was standing at the door of the dressing room and he was shouting at me.

“Normally, if you know Arsene, he only occasionally shouts, but this time he shouted at me saying, ‘Jens I told you so many times, leave it! We’ve conceded a penalty because of you.’ I was very angry and then Sol Campbell came in and he wasn’t even looking at me, he was furious. He blamed me as well.



“Two hours later, after we knew we were champions, we arrived at Colney and the boss said to me, ‘Jens, I looked it up again on TV and I have to apologise, it wasn’t a penalty’, but the joy of being champions at White Hart Lane wasn’t that much for me in the hours after the game.



“I didn’t know [we were champions]. I didn’t even know when I came to the dressing room. I left the pitch immediately because I was angry. Then after five or 10 minutes, Johnno (Paul Johnson) came in and said, ‘Guys what’s up with you? We’re champions!’ I said, ‘Oh are we? Okay, let’s go out’. We weren’t in the mood to celebrate [initially].”