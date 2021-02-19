Lehman talks about English bias in the Premier League

Jens Lehmann has claimed that English players got away with swearing at the referee while others didn’t.

The German was a part of one of the most successful Arsenal sides in recent history, including the team that went the whole 2003/2004 season unbeaten.

The now 51-year-old enjoyed a wonderful career at Arsenal and he was speaking about a few things in his career, including their rivalry with Manchester United.

Lehmann told the All To Play For podcast via Sun Sports that he loved how swearing flew around in the Premier League, but added that English players got away with it too often.

He said players like John Terry swore all the time, but if he did he would be warned by the referee that he would send him off.

He said as quoted in the same report: “What I liked as a German, on the pitch, there were insults being exchanged and all kinds of altercations and nobody got suspended.

“English players were allowed to swear at the referee and got away which much more than I did.

“John Terry did it all the time. If I swore, the referee would say, if you do that again, I will send you off.”



Lehmann was one of the best goalkeepers of his generation winning the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A, among other trophies.