Lehmann comments on Haaland and Arsenal shows he is just as erratic as a pundit as he was a player

When he was at Arsenal, Jens Lehmann was definitely a character. He was a good keeper but also very volatile and with the utmost respect, a bit mad.

Well, it seems he has taken those traits to his opinion-making and his latest comments will certainly raise a few eyebrows.

Basically, Lehmann has mentioned Arsenal as one of the clubs that Erling Haaland could join and make them great again.

This is what Lehmann told Bild: “He already has an imposing stature; the force and height.

“Of course, he has to improve his [right] foot but I have never seen such a big, big player be so fast.

“He’s still [at Dortmund]. There aren’t that many clubs where he can go and where he can make a difference.

“Maybe he could go to Manchester United or Arsenal, where he could bring a club back to the top.”

OK, “maybe he could go to Manchester United or Arsenal” Is Lehmann having a laugh?

There is no chance of Haaland becoming an Arsenal player, zero, the possibility does not exist in this world or the next. I mean, is there even a point in listing the multitude of reasons why he will never become a Gunner.

These are the sort of comments from former players that bring ridicule and prove that being a good player does not equate to being a good pundit.