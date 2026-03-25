Lehmann explains why Kepa has to keep getting minutes at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has faced criticism following the Carabao Cup final for selecting Kepa Arrizabalaga as his starting goalkeeper. Kepa has served as Arsenal’s first choice in the competition throughout the season, making his inclusion in the final a logical decision from a managerial perspective.

Before the game, Arteta refrained from confirming the goalkeeper selection, leaving some supporters anticipating that David Raya would start, given his reputation for greater reliability. Despite this, Arsenal opted to maintain continuity in the cup, keeping Kepa between the posts.

Importance of Backup Goalkeepers

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has defended the decision, emphasising the importance of giving Kepa regular minutes as the backup. Speaking to The Sun, Lehmann explained, “Why not stick with him? Kepa is a good keeper and he’s up for the cup games. You should give him playing time because something could happen to Raya and then you need a good backup on the bench who is full of confidence and knows he has the trust of his manager.”

Kepa’s role is critical in maintaining squad stability. While he must improve certain aspects of his game, these are areas that can be developed over time. Ensuring that he remains active and trusted is essential, particularly in the event that Raya suffers a long-term injury.

Preparing for Contingencies

For Arsenal, managing their goalkeeping options effectively is vital. Kepa must be prepared to step in and perform at a high level whenever required. Regular game time in cup competitions not only boosts his confidence but also guarantees that he remains match fit and ready to contribute when needed.

Ultimately, Arsenal’s approach reflects a strategic balance between rewarding consistency and preparing for contingencies. Trusting Kepa, while he is not the first choice, allows the club to maintain a reliable backup option and ensures the squad is fully equipped for the demands of the season.