Lehmann reveals how Bergkamp welcomed him to Arsenal

Former Arsenal goalie Jens Lehmann has recalled his first time at the club and reveals how a bit of skill from Dennis Bergkamp showed he has come to a club with quality players.

The German played for the Gunners between 2003 and 2008 and remains one of the finest goalies the Gunners have had.

A member of the invincible squad, the former AC Milan man produced some stunning performances when he turned out for Mikel Arteta’s side, then under Arsene Wenger.

When Lehmann came in 2003, he wouldn’t have predicted he would play every match of the 03/04 season or if the Gunners would win the title unbeaten.

However, in his first few minutes at the Arsenal training ground, he got chipped by Bergkamp and he knew his teammates were top players.

The German said to the Daily Mail:

“Dennis Bergkamp chipped me from five yards and I realised within those first few training sessions how good the players were.”

Wenger managed some of the world’s best players at Arsenal and the 2003/2004 squad is probably the best he assembled while managing the club.

This is why it was achievable for them to go through an entire season without losing a single game.

Hopefully, the current group will develop well and get close to those record-breakers.

