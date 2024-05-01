Lehmann reveals what differentiates the current Arsenal team from the “Invincibles”

Former Arsenal player Jens Lehmann believes the current Gunners team is too cautious, which distinguishes it from the team of 2003/2004.

That legendary team made history by becoming the first Premier League club to go through an entire campaign without losing a game, an achievement that elevated all the players in the group to legendary status.

Lehmann, who was a member of that historic team, played alongside legends like Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry, who played crucial roles in that success.

The invincible team had to be determined and ruthless to achieve that feat, especially because they had won the league with games to spare.

However, Lehmann has now spoken about what sets them apart from the current side.

The German goalkeeper said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘They’re very different to us (Invincibles) in their approach – much more cautious and slower with the ball. Physically, they run a lot more and have more high-intensity runs but they don’t play faster than us because we were a one-touch team. They all take three, four touches at a time.

‘And if you’re too cautious in football, you can’t win trophies. Most of the time, the bravest teams win the league. I would love them to win the title but that has cost them in certain games.

‘It’s 20 years since we won the league and I hope Arsenal win but it’s not in their own hands anymore and that’s a weakness.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lehmann was a part of the greatest team in Arsenal’s modern history and he has the right to make this comparison.

However, that does not mean this team will still not win trophies and it is important to know that it is still very much a work in progress.