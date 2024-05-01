Lehmann reveals what differentiates the current Arsenal team from the “Invincibles”

Former Arsenal player Jens Lehmann believes the current Gunners team is too cautious, which distinguishes it from the team of 2003/2004.
That legendary team made history by becoming the first Premier League club to go through an entire campaign without losing a game, an achievement that elevated all the players in the group to legendary status.
Lehmann, who was a member of that historic team, played alongside legends like Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry, who played crucial roles in that success.
The invincible team had to be determined and ruthless to achieve that feat, especially because they had won the league with games to spare.
However, Lehmann has now spoken about what sets them apart from the current side.
The German goalkeeper said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘They’re very different to us (Invincibles) in their approach – much more cautious and slower with the ball. Physically, they run a lot more and have more high-intensity runs but they don’t play faster than us because we were a one-touch team. They all take three, four touches at a time.
‘And if you’re too cautious in football, you can’t win trophies. Most of the time, the bravest teams win the league. I would love them to win the title but that has cost them in certain games.
‘It’s 20 years since we won the league and I hope Arsenal win but it’s not in their own hands anymore and that’s a weakness.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Lehmann was a part of the greatest team in Arsenal’s modern history and he has the right to make this comparison.
However, that does not mean this team will still not win trophies and it is important to know that it is still very much a work in progress.
ONE MANS “CAUTIOUSNESS” is another mans gratitude that MA, unlike Wenger for all but a few years, DOES FULLY UNDERSTAND THAT THE SINGLE BEST PREM DEFENCES WIN MOST GAMES.
As I said in a previous article, the Invincibles, man for man, would blow this current squad away.
That’s not saying that MA’s squad is not good enough, as they certainly are – it just shows how powerful a machine we were in that wonderful season.
Comparisons?
Invincibles at home Vs MA
Won 15-13 Drew 4-2 Lost 0-2
Away 11-12 Drew 8-3 Lost 0-3
Of course, with three games to play, I’m hoping it reads
Won 15 at home and 13 away for MA’s superb squad.
But those five losses and the five draws are why we’re relying on a city slip up.
If only the authorities had pulled their fingers out, sorted city’s 115 charges out, then MA could/would have had two PL titles to his name and defended the PL title, something Arsene didn’t do.
On the flip side of that, The Invincibles had won the PL with games to spare and didn’t rely on anyone else.
Just my opinion of course, but I’m delighted with the way Jens describes the style of football as well… spot on 🎯