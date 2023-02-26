Leicester 0-1 Arsenal – Trossard proves to be the perfect addition to the squad

Arsenal appear to have rediscovered their winning touch, silencing critics with their win over Leicester. The Gunners didn’t have a big tally, but the fact that they dominated and won the three points is all that counts.

Mikel Arteta responded to the many demands for him to rest Eddie Nketiah (who has two goals in seven games) for an opportunity to play both Martinelli and Trossard in attack alongside Saka. After seeing the starting lineup, many assumed Martinelli would be the striker, but Trossard was the false nine.

Our forward play is much more fluid with Trossard as a 9, it enables Martinelli to temporarily move into central spaces while Trossard switches with him, akin to his movements with Jesus. It makes our attack more varied. This fluidity creates uncertainty. pic.twitter.com/XHs5ZtCIqN — ëmile (@fluidmidfield) February 26, 2023

Leandro Trossard’s attacking exploits and top dribbling abilities made Arsenal’s attack far superior compared to the Villa game. He was similar to how Gabriel Jesus works in Arsenal’s offense: he drifted wide and attacked the space inside confidently. His accurate passing and good ball possession enabled the Gunners to counterpress the hosts effectively and efficiently.

Trossard is my man of the match. The way he dropped deep and brought the others into the game was fantastic. So good with his back to goal. So intelligent with his movement and very underrated creative qualities. I want him playing down the middle until Gabby J is back. — Sash ~ (@ltarsenal) February 25, 2023

On social media, Arsenal fans praised Leandro after his impressive performance against Leicester City. Many noted Trossard could drop to link play, combine with others between the lines, and create a yard for himself via technical dribbling before unleashing his ferocious ball-striking on either foot, which makes him such a ruthless finisher.

He also has excellent awareness in the opponent’s box. The former Brighton man’s performance against Leicester City was akin to an instinctive striker versus low blocks: a masterclass.

Arsenal fans think Trossard is one of the finest players the club has, and Arteta should use him in almost all games when he is available because he is a game changer.

Although Leicester City began the game well, preventing Arsenal players from scoring in the first half other than Trossard’s excellent goal that wa disallowed, Arteta’s team appeared to be born-agains in the second half, as they turned things around and improved their general performance with their world-class players.

Trossard is exactly what we needed in January. Great signing. pic.twitter.com/GVDM1ij6Ju — ARDENT GOONER (@saltimes) February 25, 2023

Martinelli scored 51 seconds after halftime to see Arsenal hold on to their two-point lead at the summit of the Premier League and with two away wins in a row we look to be back on course again.

