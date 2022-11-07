Leicester 0-4 Arsenal – Easy win means Gunners Women join men at top of League table

Match Review: Comfortable 4-0 win to Arsenal Women away against Leicester By Michelle

Arsenal continued their perfect start to their Women’s Super League campaign by comfortably beating bottom of the league Leicester at the King Power Stadium and move back to the top of the table.

Our Gunners dominated from the start, with near misses in the first two minutes before Frida Maanum opened the scoring 13 minutes into the game with her fourth goal in five games.

In the driving rain, Caitlin Foord tapped home Beth Mead’s magnificently placed cross taking the Gunners to 2-0 at 22 minutes before Steph Catley scored directly from a corner to add a third for Arsenal before half-time.

A super strike from Stina Blackstenius in the second half sealed a sixth win in six WSL games for Arsenal Women – extending their consecutive wins to 14, in a remarkable winning streak dating streak crossing last season and this.

A rare Mead miss late on didn’t trouble Arsenal as they had eased off for most of the second with the game already comfortably won.

Willie Kirk took over from Lydia Bedford as Head Coach of Leicester Women through the week and will take away some positives from the way Leicester played against top flight Arsenal. They had a great chance of taking the score to 2-1 when Bott found space in the Arsenal area but Manuela Zinsberger made a superb save. Goodwin’s late 20-yarder also forced a smart save from Zinsberger but the Foxes did defend well to keep our Gunners at 4 goals.

Match Stats (courtesy of BBC Sport):

Leicester City WFC Arsenal WFC

Possession 37% 63%

Shots 4 16

Shots on target 3 8

Corners 2 9

Fouls 7 8

Arsenal men won 1-0 away at Chelsea today taking them to the top of the Premier League leaderboard. With this win Arsenal Women are now back on top of the WSL leaderboard.

What a season our Gunners are having!

Michelle Maxwell

