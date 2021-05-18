“Leicester are miles in front of Arsenal on the pitch” Pundit adds his voice on Arsenal’s decline

Peter Crouch says Leicester City is way better than Arsenal at the moment and reckons that the Gunners will want their team to be like the Foxes.

However, he insists that Arsenal have a wonderful history and backs them to become a top English team again.

While Arsenal struggle around mid-table, Leicester has been making consistent progress since Brendan Rodgers became their manager.

They won the FA Cup at the weekend after beating Chelsea in the final and are currently inside the Premier League’s top four.

The Foxes could make a return to the Champions League, but Arsenal hasn’t played in the competition since 2017.

A fan asked former Liverpool striker, Crouch, on his Daily Mail column if he thought Leicester has now displaced Arsenal from the top six by winning the FA Cup and he said: “I’ll say this with certainty, Mike. As it stands, Leicester are miles in front of Arsenal on the pitch. They have a brilliant manager, a team full of promise and they may yet cap the season by qualifying for the Champions League.

“Arsenal haven’t got close to that competition for four years.

“But if we are comparing clubs, you have to recognise that Arsenal have such a wonderful history and reputation. They have a global fan base and their heritage has not suddenly disappeared because of a couple of bad seasons.

“They will come again as a force in the future.

“I want to say again, though, how impressed I am by Leicester and all they have done. When you look at them, you see everything a proper football club should be: a good stadium, sympathetic owners, a progressive manager and a team full of great talent. Let them enjoy this moment.

“Plenty of others — Arsenal included — will wish they had been in their place on Saturday night.”

Arsenal is being rebuilt and they can get back inside the top four next season especially if they avoid the extra games from European football.