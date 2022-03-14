Leicester boss eyeing raid on Arsenal for first-team star

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is keen on a reunion with Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer, with rumours of interest from other clubs also.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked with a move to sign the Scottish left-back this summer, and the Foxes box is supposedly keen to try his own hand at having Tierney play under him once more, as he did at Celtic previously.

90 Min also claims that Leicester tried to land him in 2020 when his injuries and form were being questioned after just one year in north London, and that any inclination that Arsenal could cash-in on his signature would likely see Rodgers task his side with making that happen.

Thankfully Arsenal moved to extend his contract just last summer, a new long-term deal which solidifies his future at the Emirates, and I can’t imagine that any club would be willing to pay what he is worth to us.

Even with Nuno Tavares having impressed earlier in the term, Tierney’s importance was a noticeable absence from the team, not only in ability but in leadership also, and I think it would be more likely that KT would be made captain of Arsenal this summer as opposed to him being sold, especially to Leicester…

IF Arsenal were to name a price for Tierney, how much would clubs have to offer before we would even consider entertaining his exit?

Patrick

