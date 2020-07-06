Leicester boss Rodgers claims Arteta has his team playing the Arsenal way

Brendan Rodgers has spoken about the job Mikel Arteta is doing in North London ahead of their upcoming match-up, and is full of praise of the work being done.

The Spaniard joined the club as coach in December, leaving his post as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at the Etihad, and has been an immediate hit in the role.

A change in attitude was seen almost instantly following his first game in charge, and rival boss Rodgers is also positive about the impact Arteta has made in a short space in time.

BR told his pre-match press conference (via Leicester Mercury)”I think Mikel’s done very well since he came in. There’s a huge expectation. It’s a huge task but he’s done very well.

“You can see the style. His courage to develop that and they’ve played a couple of different systems, but the style has always remained the same.

“The team is very organised. They play how Arsenal supporters want them to play. He’s made some good steps in his early time there.”

Our team will go into the match-up on the back of four straight wins, but we will certainly not be taking our opponents lightly, with Leicester currently occupying, and deserving, of their third-placed position in the Premier League table.

A win for us will close the gap between the sides to only six points, and could well keep Arsenal in the hunt for a Champions League place, but Rodgers’ side will not pose as an easy three points.

Will Tuesday’s match be showcased as a battle in tactics? Or will players be given freedom to express themselves in what should be an exciting encounter?

Patrick