Leicester City boss responds to Arsenal transfer rumours

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has addressed the future of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall amid interest from several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

The English midfielder has been a standout performer for the Foxes this season, contributing significantly to their push for an immediate return to the English top flight.

Dewsbury-Hall’s impressive form has attracted attention from several top-flight clubs, with Arsenal and Brighton among those reportedly interested. There is even speculation that he could leave the King Power Stadium in the current transfer window.

While Mikel Arteta already has quality midfielders in his squad, top clubs are always on the lookout for opportunities to strengthen. This situation positions Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as a potential addition to Arsenal’s squad in the summer transfer window.

In Leicester’s recent match, the 25-year-old was rested, prompting questions from reporters about the decision and its potential connection to a transfer away from the club.

Maresca said, as quoted by Leicester Mercury:

“No. The reason why he was not in the squad was because we gave him, Harry Winks, and Jannik [Vestergaard] a rest for Tuesday’s game.”

Speaking about a potential departure, he added: “This is a question for the club, not for me.

“We have talked about the transfer window for sure, but it’s not a question for me.

“At the end, we need some balance. We’ll see. Anyway, I’m not saying anything because Kiernan is our player.

“In the moment that something happens, I will tell my thoughts about it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is a fine midfielder who even did well while playing in the Premier League.

He is more mature now and could do a fantastic job for us in the next five years if we add him to our group.

