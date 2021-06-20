Leicester City determined to beat Arsenal to 22-year-old forward

Leicester City has identified Arsenal target, Patson Daka as the perfect long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy.
The striker was tasked with replacing Erling Haaland at RB Salzburg, a feat that most people thought at the time wasn’t achievable.
He has, however, bettered the performances of the current Borussia Dortmund striker.
His phenomenal goal-scoring rate has prompted Arsenal target him as they consider selling some of their misfiring strikers.
The Zambian is also attracting the attention of other top teams around Europe and the Gunners will have to beat Leicester and Liverpool before they can sign him, according to Todofichajes.
The report says Brendan Rodgers’ side knows that Vardy has only a few more years to be lethal at the top and they want Daka to come in as his long-term replacement.
The Foxes have been in fine form in recent seasons and will compete in the Europa League next season, while Arsenal will not play in Europe.
The Gunners are the bigger club, however, playing for Rodgers might be more appealing to him considering the work the Northern Irishman has done in his managerial career.
The report says that Salzburg will sell him and they have set an asking price of 30m euros for his signature.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
This deal is done already for Leicester. Also, doubt we were ever too interested this summer. Striker doesnt seem to be the priority yet.
It seems like every time a player signs for another team the narrative is “Team Y beats Arsenal to sign Player X”
First time I’ve heard us linked to Daka. Must have missed it in the other 100 we are looking to sign.
@ Trudeau
You just took the word out of my hands, every player that has and will sign for other team is a player that slip like gelly oil from the grips of Arsenal even when there is no link that such player even existed in the global lookout for the club.