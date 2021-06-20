Leicester City determined to beat Arsenal to 22-year-old forward

Leicester City has identified Arsenal target, Patson Daka as the perfect long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy.

The striker was tasked with replacing Erling Haaland at RB Salzburg, a feat that most people thought at the time wasn’t achievable.

He has, however, bettered the performances of the current Borussia Dortmund striker.

His phenomenal goal-scoring rate has prompted Arsenal target him as they consider selling some of their misfiring strikers.

The Zambian is also attracting the attention of other top teams around Europe and the Gunners will have to beat Leicester and Liverpool before they can sign him, according to Todofichajes.

The report says Brendan Rodgers’ side knows that Vardy has only a few more years to be lethal at the top and they want Daka to come in as his long-term replacement.

The Foxes have been in fine form in recent seasons and will compete in the Europa League next season, while Arsenal will not play in Europe.

The Gunners are the bigger club, however, playing for Rodgers might be more appealing to him considering the work the Northern Irishman has done in his managerial career.

The report says that Salzburg will sell him and they have set an asking price of 30m euros for his signature.