Leicester City gets serious about signing Arsenal outcast

Leicester City has stepped up its interest in Reiss Nelson and has become the most likely club to sign the Arsenal winger.

The Gunners are prepared to cash in on Nelson, who is not currently in their plans for the new campaign.

Nelson has struggled to secure a starting spot at the Emirates for several seasons, and Arsenal is considering removing him from their squad.

The Gunners had hoped he would become a reliable deputy to Bukayo Saka, but he has not impressed when given the opportunity.

This has led Arsenal to reconsider their stance on his future, making him available for transfer.

Nelson also wants to move if it means he will get guaranteed game time, and Fabrizio Romano claims Leicester City is now looking to add him to their squad.

The Foxes have been searching for a wide attacker for some time, and after failing to sign Juventus’ Matias Soule, they have turned their attention to Nelson.

Romano reports that Leicester is close to agreeing on a loan deal with an obligation to buy him in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson is one of the academy graduates we have given a long time to perform well, and he knows this. Now is the time for him to leave.