Leicester City gets triple injury boost ahead of the Arsenal game

Leicester City has received three fitness boosts ahead of their upcoming game against Arsenal this weekend, which promises to be a crucial match for both teams. The Foxes face a Gunners side that is firmly in the title race, but Leicester also needs the points to avoid relegation, making this encounter even more intense.

Leicester has been struggling near the bottom of the table for most of the season, and they head into this game sitting inside the relegation zone. While Arsenal is the clear favourite, Leicester has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, gradually picking up form and results. This newfound momentum gives them hope that they can cause an upset against Mikel Arteta’s men.

Arsenal comes into the game refreshed after a training camp in Dubai, which allowed them to recharge for the rest of the season. The Gunners will be keen to get back to winning ways after their break and maintain their pursuit of the Premier League title. However, unlike Arsenal, Leicester had a busy week, playing in the FA Cup, which means they have had less time to rest and recover.

Despite the shorter break, Leicester’s preparations have been bolstered by the return of some key players. Manager Rudd Van Nistelrooy confirmed that Jamie Vardy, Jannik Vestergaard, and Victor Kristiansen are all available for selection. Van Nistelrooy shared this positive news in a recent update, stating, as quoted by Standard Sport:

“They had a good week of training. They’re back in full training. All being well today and tomorrow they’re ready for selection.”

This is a significant boost for Leicester, as these players bring vital experience and quality to the squad, especially in a match of this magnitude. Vardy’s pace and clinical finishing, Vestergaard’s defensive solidity, and Kristiansen’s versatility will all be important assets as Leicester looks to take points from the high-flying Arsenal side.

While Leicester has the potential to pose a threat, Arsenal will be determined to pick up all three points and continue their charge towards the Premier League title. The Gunners will not take the Foxes lightly, recognising that despite their position in the table, Leicester still has dangerous players who can create problems.