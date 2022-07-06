Leicester City is now the favourite to sign long-term Arsenal target

Arsenal could be set to miss out on Feyenoord midfielder, Orkun Kokcu.

The 21-year-old has long been on the radar of the Gunners and he is linked with a transfer to the Emirates almost every summer.

It remains unclear if Arsenal has given up on adding him to their squad because they have turned their attention to other targets.

The Gunners will miss out if they still want him unless they act fast. This is because The Daily Mail reports Leicester City has opened talks to sign him.

The Foxes see him as a top player to add to their midfield, and they are working on offloading some of their players to make room for him to join them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kokcu has developed well at Feyenoord, and he is a top player to add to your squad.

In the Premier League, he would become even better, and a move to the Emirates makes sense.

But we just added Fabio Vieira to our squad, and it is hard to see us splash the cash on him.

If he moves to England and becomes a hit, we can still buy him from the Foxes.

But he would likely cost far more than he would have cost us if we add him to our squad now.

