Leicester City leading the race for Arsenal’s defensive target

Leicester City is reportedly leading the race for Celtic defender and Arsenal target, Kristoffer Ajer.

The Norwegian joined the Scottish Champions in 2017, and he has been in fine form for them.

He has attracted the attention of top sides including AC Milan and PSG, however, Mikel Arteta is hoping that he can beat other teams to the signature of the defender.

The Gunners have William Saliba as one half of their centre back pairing next season, however, Arteta reportedly still wants to bring in another central defender.

He has made a number of defenders his summer targets, and he has the Norwegian as one of them.

However, a recent report from France via Le10Sport is claiming that Arsenal isn’t the only English team looking to sign him and that the Gunners are behind Leicester City in the race to sign the defender.

Leicester is being managed by Brendan Rodgers who played a crucial role in making the defender an important member of the Celtic team before he left them to join the Foxes and he apparently wants a reunion with the defender.

The player hasn’t spoken about his future, but the Foxes are hopeful that he would choose them because of Rodgers.