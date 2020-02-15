Leicester City looking to reunite Brendan Rodgers with Arsenal star

Arsenal could be set to cash in on Kieran Tierney just one season after he joined them from Celtic.

The Scotsman has struggled with injuries this season and he is yet to be a strong member of Mikel Arteta’s first team.

He is set to start first-team training later this month and Arteta will use the last few months of the season to have a look at him.

Star Sports claims that he may be departing the Emirates at the end of this season.

They claim that Brendan Rodgers wants to make Tierney the replacement for Ben Chilwell should Leicester City sell him.

Chilwell is attracting the attention of the Premier League’s best sides with Chelsea and Manchester City keen.

Pep Guardiola is looking to get cover for the injury-prone Benjamin Mendy in the next transfer window, while Frank Lampard also considers the left-back spot a problem spot in his team.

Both managers think highly of Chilwell and Leicester City are always willing to sell their players for the right price.

Tierney spent two and half years with Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and both of them won a number of trophies together.

Leicester City is flying high under the former Liverpool boss and they look close to clinching a Champions League spot.

On the face of it, this is an outlandish rumour, however, it has to be noted that Tierney was not an Arteta signing.

But I would be very surprised if this came to pass, it simply makes very little sense.