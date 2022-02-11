Leicester City reduce their asking price for Arsenal target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Youri Tielemans as a report claims Leicester City has reduced their asking price for the Belgian.

Tielemans has refused to extend his current deal with the Foxes, and he will be out of contract in 2023.

The 24-year-old has several suitors hopeful of signing him, and Arsenal wants to win the race for his signature.

The Sun says the Gunners and Manchester United remain keen on a move for the former AS Monaco man.

Het Nieuwsblad, claims he is edging closer than ever towards leaving the King Power Stadium.

It says the midfielder wants to join a club where he can win trophies. Leicester had wanted around £60million last year, but they will now settle for around £35m instead of losing him for free at the end of next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans will play for a top club after his time with the Foxes, and it would be impressive if we pull off the transfer.

The Belgian is an exciting midfielder, and he was their hero in the FA Cup final last season with an impressive strike.

We have added some quality players to our midfield recently, but we need to keep strengthening Mikel Arteta’s squad.

If we win the race for his signature, finishing inside the top four next season could be easier.

Mikel Arteta discusses the win and red cards