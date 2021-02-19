Leicester City set to open talks with Arsenal midfield target

Leicester City are expected to enter into talks to sign Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, a player who has been linked with Arsenal in recent windows.

The Gunners were believed to be eyeing the midfielder last summer according toFootMercato, before opting to splash out by meeting the release clause of Thomas Partey, but that signing hasn’t gone swimmingly.

The Ghanaian has missed large chunks of the campaign thus far, with him being ruled out on four different occasions since joining in October, while they remain linked with further signings.

Dani Ceballos is set to return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell this summer, a departure which will no doubt need replacing, but it remains to be seen whether Soumare would still be on their radar.

Time may well be ticking on their window to land the midfielder with Fabrizio Romano claiming that Leicester are set to enter into talks over a deal.

The 21 year-old’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022, which is believed to be attracting interest from a host of clubs.

Leicester are interested in signing Boubacary Soumaré. He’s in the list as potential target for the midfield. Many clubs have asked info to Lille as his contract is expiring in June 2022 – big opportunity. But #LCFC are now planning to open talks. 🔵 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 19, 2021

