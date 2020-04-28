Leicester City star urged to make Arsenal move where he will be great

A former Nigerian international legend has urged Wilfred Ndidi to make the move to Arsenal, as reports continue to link him with a move to the Emirates.

Ndidi has developed the reputation for being one of the strongest midfielders in the Premier League, and he has helped Leicester City to forget about N’Golo Kante.

He is one of the best box-to-box players in the Premier League, and his statistics beat all of Arsenal’s midfielders.

While reports have linked him with a move to Arsenal this season, he has maintained that he is happy at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes are currently in the running for a return to the Champions League next season and he has maintained that he wants to remain at Leicester and continue learning under Brendan Rodgers.

However, former Nigerian atar Joseph Dosu has urged him to move to Arsenal and claimed that the move would be good for his career.

“Ndidi is a workaholic player. He has been exceptional and has been playing very well since he signed for Leicester City,” Dosu told Goal.

“If he moves to Arsenal it will be good and I have no doubt he will do so well there.

“If they want him it will really be good for his career.

“Arsenal have a lot of fans here in Nigeria and Africa, so it will be a great move for him.”

Leicester City is always willing to sell their players, however, they rarely come cheap.