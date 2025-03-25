Leicester City are facing the prospect of relegation at the end of the season, a development that could see several of their key players depart in the summer transfer window.

The Foxes have struggled throughout the campaign, and if they fail to secure survival, Bilal El Khannouss could be one of the first to leave. The 20-year-old, who joined the club last year, has been one of their most influential players despite the team’s difficulties.

Arsenal have been closely monitoring El Khannouss, and the attacking midfielder has impressed the Gunners’ scouting team with his potential. His performances have demonstrated that he possesses the qualities needed to thrive at the Emirates Stadium, making him a strong candidate for a summer transfer.

The North London club are eager to ensure they win the race for his signature, but competition is expected to be fierce. According to Africa Foot, Arsenal are among three clubs interested in keeping him in Europe, with his displays at the King Power Stadium further strengthening their resolve to bring him in.

Given his talent and current form, it would not be surprising if Arsenal make a serious move for him at the end of the season. The Moroccan international has been one of Leicester’s standout performers, often catching the eye whenever he takes to the pitch.

If El Khannouss does make the switch to Arsenal, he would undoubtedly be an exciting addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad. His technical ability, vision, and attacking creativity would offer the Gunners additional depth in midfield, as they continue to build a squad capable of competing for major honours.

For now, his immediate focus will be on helping Leicester fight for survival, but should they suffer relegation, a transfer away from the club appears increasingly likely. Arsenal’s interest reflects his growing reputation, and the coming months will determine whether he makes the move to the Premier League giants.