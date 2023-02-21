Leicester defender thinks they can bounce back against Arsenal after Man United defeat

Arsenal returned to winning ways this weekend after three disappointing games (two losses and a tie), smashing (well…in the end!) a stubborn Aston Villa 4-2.

Many will be hoping that the victory this weekend leads to a winning streak in the next games coming up. The Gunners’ next journey will be to the King Power Stadium.

Apart from wanting to leave King Power with a win, Arteta will take a closer look at Youri Tielemans and James Maddison—anywhere that’s a tale for another day.

Focusing on the King Power visit: Leicester fullback Victor Kristiansen has cautioned Arsenal that it would not be easy.

After the 3-0 loss to Manchester United, the defender spoke to LCFCTV, where he reflected on the result as well as what Arsenal’s visit entails.

“Coming from a good period, some good results, so there’s no need to be disappointed tomorrow; the sun will come up again,” he said. “And we will have a strong team coming to the King Power Stadium next week, I’m just looking forward to that and I’m sure we will come back even stronger.”

His warnings didn’t end there he after that took to Instagram where he said; “Disappointed result today, but we will come back stronger. Can’t wait to see you all at King Power next week. Heads up Foxes!!!”

If Forest can hold Manchester City to a draw, no team in the Premier League should be underestimated. For Arsenal’s title ambitions, just a win over Leicester would be all that could do them justice, whatever it takes, warned or not warned.