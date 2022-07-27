Leicester emerge as possible escape route for Arsenal international

Leicester City are claimed to be eyeing Arsenal’s Bernd Leno as a possible replacement for Kasper Schmeichel this summer.

The German international has fallen down the pecking order following the impressive debut season of Aaron Ramsdale last term, and following Matt Turner’s signing this summer, he could well find himself as the club’s third choice in the upcoming campaign.

Leno is believed to be available for transfer at the right price however, with Fulham having been most strongly linked, but he could now be the subject of interest of the Foxes.

Schmeichel is claimed to have agreed personal terms with Ligue 1 side Nice after asking to leave the King Power Stadium, but he isn’t expected to be allowed to leave before his replacement is found.

GFFN (via the Metro\\) claims that the Gunners Leno and Nantes’ Alban Lafont are two that they are looking at this summer, and they could swoop in ahead of Fulham.

Leno is proven at the top level, and would be a great signing for Brendan Rodgers’ side. With very few options seemingly in for the German he could well be persuaded to move to Leicestershire, although an offer from Fulham would mean very little change for him and his family as he would get to stay in London.

This has to be good news as we look to offload a player who is no longer needed in north London, and someone who we would likely lose for free in 12 months if we were to fail to find a buyer this summer.

Patrick