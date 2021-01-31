Leicester emerge as potential suitors for coveted Gunner

Leicester are the latest name to be linked with a move to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and their latest injury will not have deterred them.

Timothy Castagne has had to be subbed off in the first-half of their match with Leeds, which could well increase the club’s need for a full-back this month.

The Mirror claims that the Foxes are keen on a loan with an option to buy, but have competition in Newcastle, West Brom and Southampton also of interest.

Maitland-Niles broke into the England squad earlier in the season, and is believed to be yearning a move in order to give himself his best chance of making the squad for the European Championships in the summer, something extremely unlikely if he is playing as much as he has been.

He may now get his wish however with clubs chasing him, although it remains to be seen if Arsenal FC are willing to include an option to buy in a potential loan move.

With just over 24 hours to clinch a move away from the club, a move could well be on the cards, although it remains to be seen if the Gunners will accept his exit, or they may well refuse his move until cover can be brought in which may also be an issue.

Patrick