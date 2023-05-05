Leicester “expect to take something from the game” with “vulnerable” Arsenal Women

The Arsenal Women have had a long, gruelling season that has been ravaged by injuries to nearly all of their top stars like Viv Miedema, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and others. In fact, in the second Champions League semi-final on Monday, Eideball had to have four academy players on the bench due to the shortage of first teamers.

Then to add to the team’s woes, we lost yet another star to an ACL injury as Laura Wienroither was stretchered off pitch, leaving Eidevall with a razor thin squad to finiah the season.

So our amazing European adventure is over, but we still have five WSL games to manouver and the fact is that we have to win every single one, including against Chelsea, if we are to maintain our hopes of going back into the elite European tournament again next season.

But there is the small matter of winning our remaining games with hardly any fit first-teamers, starting with Leicester City this evening at Meadow Park. The Foxes have been threatened with relegation all season, but they are now fighting for survival and, having won their last two games, are more than hopeful of escaping the drop.

The Foxes boss Willie Kirk has been aware of Arsenal’s troubles and now believes his team has a real chance of getting a result tonight after watching the Wolfsburg match, which was only 4 days ago. Kirk told the BBC: “We certainly want to capitalise on the match,”

“It was an energy-sapping 120 minutes and I’m sure emotionally they are a little bit vulnerable.”

“It’s a free hit in terms of I don’t think it will affect our points target,” he said.

“But we go to Borehamwood on Friday night and expect to take something from the game now.

“The message is not to rest on what we have achieved so far.”

the fact is that Arsenal, or I should say the only remaining players, are going to be fatigued and disappointed, so it will be a big task for them to pick themselves up for tonight. But they way they have managed to cope with adversity this year makes me believe that they will get back to winning ways.

Fingers Crossed!

Michelle Maxwell

