Leicester have injury crisis (and Covid) ahead of Arsenal clash

Arsenal have been extremely lucky with injuries this season, although we had our Covid blip right at the beginning of the season, and a much reduced squad in January.
But the fact that we are not having any European games and being dumped out of the FA cup, means that Arteta has been able to field a very fit and settled first team in most games. Right now, our only worry was Tomiyasu, and although he has now been back in training for a couple of weeks, Arteta is in no hurry to bring him back quickly. There really is no need with Cedric doing an admirable job in vovering for him.
But Leicester, on the hand, are under pressure, and tomorrow’s game comes just three days after their Euro Conference League last 16 encounter with Rennes. The official Foxes website has revealed that Wesley Fofana has contracted Covid so can’t play tomorrow, and of course Jamie Vardy is not available (phew!). Jonny Evans (hamstring), Timothy Castagne (thigh) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) are also out injured, and although Maddison finally played for ten minutes on Thursday night he is unlikely to be back to full fitness after a month on the sidelines.
So, although Leicester are on a good run of form, their weakened side may find a visit to the Emirates a step too far for the Foxes.
I am now much more hopeful that Arsenal can take all three points tomorrow..
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
The PL is very complicated, and Arsenal are fond of winning games before even kicking the ball. That’s why we struggle against the so-called small teams because we tend to underrate them. The other competitors take each game seriously and that helps them to score more goals
I don’t think that’s true, we loose to teams because they was better than us on the day generally, also Leicester are not a small team.
Having said that I do expect us to beat Leicester, not because I underestimate them, but I think we are a better team and have home advantage…..
Leicester will be a tough opponent tomorrow despite the injuries that they have had for quite a while which is why the have dropped away this season
I think fans can think like that Atangana but I very much doubt that Mikel or any of his players do
We will need to be on it to get the points that we need
I think we might just shade it, 1-0 will do