Leicester have injury crisis (and Covid) ahead of Arsenal clash

Arsenal have been extremely lucky with injuries this season, although we had our Covid blip right at the beginning of the season, and a much reduced squad in January.

But the fact that we are not having any European games and being dumped out of the FA cup, means that Arteta has been able to field a very fit and settled first team in most games. Right now, our only worry was Tomiyasu, and although he has now been back in training for a couple of weeks, Arteta is in no hurry to bring him back quickly. There really is no need with Cedric doing an admirable job in vovering for him.

But Leicester, on the hand, are under pressure, and tomorrow’s game comes just three days after their Euro Conference League last 16 encounter with Rennes. The official Foxes website has revealed that Wesley Fofana has contracted Covid so can’t play tomorrow, and of course Jamie Vardy is not available (phew!). Jonny Evans (hamstring), Timothy Castagne (thigh) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) are also out injured, and although Maddison finally played for ten minutes on Thursday night he is unlikely to be back to full fitness after a month on the sidelines.

So, although Leicester are on a good run of form, their weakened side may find a visit to the Emirates a step too far for the Foxes.

I am now much more hopeful that Arsenal can take all three points tomorrow..

Arteta discusses Leicester, injury news, home fans and the race for Top Four

