“Leicester have officially replaced Arsenal as the new Top 6!” Some Arsenal fans react to defeat to Tottenham

Arsenal has just been beaten by Tottenham in a preseason friendly and it is like Deja Vu to some fans.
After the club spent on the likes of Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga, their fans expected more from the players.
The North London derby in the Mind Series gave Mikel Arteta’s squad the chance to prove they are ready for the new season.
However, they have now shown that they have some more work to do to be ready for the upcoming season.
Beating Tottenham would have given some fans confidence in Arteta, but now that they lost the game, the opposite is the case.
The club posted about the defeat to the Lilywhites after the final whistle, on Twitter and it brought about several negative reactions from their fans.
In the tweet, the club captioned a link to the match summary with: “Defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium”
Their fans filled the comments with their reaction, here are some:
Leicester have officially replaced Arsenal as the new Top 6! Trust The Process. 😭😭😭😭😭😭
— 🌟Starboy🏴 (@GoatWooddd) August 8, 2021
Only Arsenal can take part in Mental Health Charity games and still affect their fans.
— Raqiib Ali (@raqiibcali) August 8, 2021
if we’re not in the top 4 by Christmas, get this fraud out
— isaac (@afcisaac10) August 8, 2021
ARTETA NEEDS TO GO! Man has no tactic, man is so poor, man starts Aubameyang now and then, a player who is so poor offlate, trust me, we are finishing 8th again with Mikel!.
— Saliba 🔴 🇵🇸 (@SalibaEra_) August 8, 2021
Failed to beat Hibs, Rangers, Chelsea & Spurs throughout pre-season. 14th place here we come!
— Sam (@omfgsam) August 8, 2021
As painful as it may be for all of us right now, we should be keeping ourselves grounded with it still being pre-season friendlies. I know it’s not looking good with no wins so far, but MA has to try things out and get players fit for next week.
I will say though, if MA does not have a team ready for next week and a team that is capable of winning then I certainly hope he will be looking at the obvious places that could still be doing with strengthening. The vibe already from the fans is not good. MA cannot afford to have the fans on his back. I seriously hope that the club know what they are doing in terms of players in and out!
Get rid of Coach we will never go to top four if he fail to bring in the likes of Lutauro Martinez offload Aub bring in Madison keeping willock also signing max Aaron that would be pretty cool and of loading the others like lac,nketia, willian, bellerin, among others we can obviously finished top 3 instead of top four believe me
Leicester City replaced Arsenal in the “top 6” five years ago , not news 🙄
The preseason shows Arsenal is just not improving for the past 1.5 seasons under MA. We can all dream and hope but there is just no way MA will magically improve the team when season starts next week..
This is becoming a big joke. The guy finished 8th but seem to not get any pressure from the board..
MA could get the sack early (or late depending on who one speaks to) if this form continues into the season. I heard Conte is looking for a job!
CONTE HAS ALREADY TURNED DOWN SPURS AS THEY HAVE NO SPENDING MONEY. Why on Earth then would he ever come to us. Not a thinking comment, my friend!
It was painfully obvious that he was out of his depth last season ,I’m not sure how fans thought that would change in 3 months over the summer .
Today’s starting 11 will be pretty much the 11 we see on Friday maybe a couple of tweaks ,what I saw was the same old same old ,football that looks 35 years out of date and a manager flapping his arms and jaw on the touch line pretending he knows what he’s doing .
Personally think it will be a carbon copy of last season ,unattractive football and scrambling for a finishing position around 6th-9 th.
Trust The Process 🤔
What a ridiculous premise!
Either you are against Arteta or support Arteta, you must understand the problem is the owner and his lack of ambition .
If you think the squad is good enough, that means you are still living in 2010,
Let the owner back Arteta and if he isn’t performing we can then blame him but with this squad you can’t blame any coach and that’s why coach like Conte wouldn’t come because of lack of proper funding
It’s still us fans that’s putting pressure on management to hold on to players for far too long, I remember how we pressurise the club to extend Ozil contract same with Auba but what do we get, players plays better towards end of their contract in arsenal (Walcot??) hopefully we do not increase laccazet wages too much, arsenal fast becoming retired homes these day’s.
70 millions spent this summer, none on creativity (most glaring issue). Money is available. It has just been spent wrongly.
Pick another excuse for Arteta:
At this present moment in time Leicester have a better owner, a better manager and are better equiped to challenge than we are. That there is no argument. Arteta will live or die by his methods in the next 6 weeks, that is plenty of time to judge any improvement he can or cannot attain.
Arteta and Kroenke are the problem. Reports coming out is that Willock’s transfer to Newcastle is as good as done. What a blunder!
Blunder is putting it mildly. Big Bol**** more like.
25 million
I just hope it’s reinvested rather than banked .