“Leicester have officially replaced Arsenal as the new Top 6!” Some Arsenal fans react to defeat to Tottenham

Arsenal has just been beaten by Tottenham in a preseason friendly and it is like Deja Vu to some fans.

After the club spent on the likes of Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga, their fans expected more from the players.

The North London derby in the Mind Series gave Mikel Arteta’s squad the chance to prove they are ready for the new season.

However, they have now shown that they have some more work to do to be ready for the upcoming season.

Beating Tottenham would have given some fans confidence in Arteta, but now that they lost the game, the opposite is the case.

The club posted about the defeat to the Lilywhites after the final whistle, on Twitter and it brought about several negative reactions from their fans.

In the tweet, the club captioned a link to the match summary with: “Defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium”

Their fans filled the comments with their reaction, here are some:

Leicester have officially replaced Arsenal as the new Top 6! Trust The Process. 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — 🌟Starboy🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@GoatWooddd) August 8, 2021

Only Arsenal can take part in Mental Health Charity games and still affect their fans. — Raqiib Ali (@raqiibcali) August 8, 2021

if we’re not in the top 4 by Christmas, get this fraud out — isaac (@afcisaac10) August 8, 2021

ARTETA NEEDS TO GO! Man has no tactic, man is so poor, man starts Aubameyang now and then, a player who is so poor offlate, trust me, we are finishing 8th again with Mikel!. — Saliba 🔴 🇵🇸 (@SalibaEra_) August 8, 2021