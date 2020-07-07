“Leicester have to play with 10 men after 42 minutes” Arteta not a happy man (Video)

Mikel Arteta is not a happy man following the 1-1 draw with Leicester City this evening at the Emirates.

The Spaniard was not happy that the game was not killed off in the first half, he accepted that Eddie Nketiah could have been red but clearly felt it was harsh and he was definitely not happy that Jamie Vardy, who levelled for the Foxes, was not sent off just before half time.

Though in all fairness to Arteta, he was only suggesting that if Nketiah’s foul was deemed a sending off then so should have Vardy.

Watch the video, you can see for yourself how unhappy the boss is.

"It can be a red, but then Leicester have to play with 10 men after 42 minutes." Mikel Arteta is adamant that if Nketiah's challenge was a red then so was Jamie Vardy's just before half-time. Watch the reaction on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/jWh8VzrRNA pic.twitter.com/UWlmZEMFcK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 7, 2020