Leicester receive bid for Tielemans – Is it from Arsenal?

It has been reported by Football Insider that Leicester City have received a bid of around £19 million for Youri Tielemans from a “mystery club.”

It has been widely claimed that Arsenal looks likely to be the Belgian’s most preferred destination this summer.

With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny both on the sidelines, the Gunners are scouring the market for reinforcements, before the transfer window shuts on Thursday night.

However, the Gunners are not the only ones looking to snap up the coveted midfielder. Liverpool have their own midfield problems and are interested to bring in a fresh body at central midfield.

But Jurgen Klopp’s latest comments can be music to the ears of Arsenal faithful, after the German tactician confirmed his club lost out to another club for a midfielder.

Klopp: “We were going for midfielder but that midfielder decided to go to another club. That can happen…”. 🔴 #LFC “Some players are not available now but for us really interesting. That's how it is – so we can make that decision”. pic.twitter.com/yvLrN3WGFQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2022

It’s obviously not known whether Klopp is talking about Arsenal and Tielemans, but it’s interesting to know that his comments came exactly at the time when the North London outfit are looking for a new midfielder.

Apart from Tielemans, Danilo is another name that has been doing the rounds on Wednesday, as Goal reported that Arsenal have launched a £20 million offer for the young Brazilian.

It’s still unknown who will the London side end up signing. Acquiring a winger instead of a midfielder can still be in the minds of the Arsenal hierarchy.

As the club look to implement new strategies and bin the old ones, we as fans can just oversee the drama of the transfer window.

