Leicester reject Arsenal’s player-plus-cash offer for Maddison

Arsenal are claimed to have made an offer to sign James Maddison from Leicester City this summer, but it has been rejected.

It was reported yesterday that we had made contact over the potential signing of the England midfielder, with the intention of offering players to counterweight their asking price.

The Football Insider now claims that the Foxes have rejected our opening offer which included Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, with the club uninterested in either of those players.

With Leicester rating the 24 year-old highly, and are in want of £70 Million in order to part ways with their star, and while the Gunners remain interested despite the asking price, they wish to offset some of that fee.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester will have their own Arsenal players in mind that they would consider including in such a deal, but Brendan Rodgers recently claimed that his club had no need to sell this summer, but you would imagine that they would consider most potential sales for the right price.

Leicester recently signed Patson Daka to bring competition to both Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho up front, which will likely block Eddie Nketiah being included as part of the deal, but I could imagine Joe Willock coming into the equation.

Patrick