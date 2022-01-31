Leicester set to land Arsenal youngster currently undergoing medical

Leicester are supposedly set to sign 17 year-old Amani Richards from Arsenal, who is claimed to be completing a medical today.

The young forward joined from Chelsea just 10 months ago, and signed his professional deal with the club in November, but Leicester have now convinced him that his future would be better suited at the King Power Stadium, as reported by Football.London.

Amani can play anywhere across the front line, positions which are extremely fiercely contested in north London at present, which may have played into his thinking in agreeing to switch to the Foxes.

Richards will not be expected to vie for a role in the first-team just yet however, and will be expected to team up with the Under-18 side before hoping to work his way into the Under-23s also.

Brendan Rodgers side have a decent record of blooding inexperienced players into their first-team, with Hamza Choudhury, Luke Thomas and Harvey Barnes all having earned their way up through the ranks, and Richards will hope to be amongst the next crop that get their chance to make their mark after coming up the ranks.

Patrick