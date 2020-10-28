Leicester star thanks Aubameyang following defeat of Arsenal

Wesley Fofana has moved to thank Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his Leicester side beat Arsenal at the weekend.

Leicester’s young French defender Wesley Fofana had two things to smile about over the weekend. One was for keeping out our star striker, and helping Leicester to the win, by denying any of our boys to bomb forward and get any crosses into the box. The second was for seeing how far he has come in his career, from where it started to where it is now.

Reported by football.london Fofana tweeted after the game a picture of himself with Aubameyang as a child standing with him, during the striker’s time at Saint-Etienne – and one from the game. Although it rubs salt in the wound for Arsenal, for the 19 year-old defender, it shows just how far he has come and how much he has grown into the footballing world!

How it’s started / How It’s going Very proud of the road traveled 😍 @Aubameyang7 pic.twitter.com/tVQC6zF2kE — LaWestt_ (@Wesley_Fofanaa) October 25, 2020

Some fans will see it as a dig, but as always, I like to try and pick out positive aspects in life, especially after we fell to a loss by Leicester at the Emirates which should be a fortress for us.

For this tweet from Wesley I see it purely as a thank you from him to Aubameyang. Despite playing in two different positions, it seemed as though Aubameyang was an ever present from day one for Fofana and so he is thanking him for being a part of his journey from day one to now, and for being the person that has helped him evolve.

It is always nice to see the evolution of players from a young age to the more current period of where they are now. I wonder though, if Leicester had lost would Wesley still have tweeted at how proud he was of himself or would he have saved it for another day?

Shenel Osman