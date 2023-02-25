Leicester v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal make the trip to the King Power Stadium to face off with Brendan Rodgers Leicester side this afternoon.
The Gunners returned to winning ways against Aston Villa last weekend, despite the absence of Thomas Partey, and we could well see the Ghanaian return to the squad for today’s clash.
Mikel Arteta highlighted the importance of our midfielder in our team, but admitted there was a ‘question mark’ on his availability.
“The question mark is on Thomas,” the Spaniard told Arsenal Media in his pre-match press conference. “He hasn’t trained much but it looks like he could be available, so let’s see how he trains today.
“He’s a really important player for us, who we missed in the last few games. Hopefully he can be available.”
The club also confirmed that both Gabriel Jesus and Mo Elneny remain missing from the squad, despite the former returning to light training ahead of his potential return in the near future.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
Jorginho Odegaard Xhaka
Saka Nketiah Trossard
While Martinelli played his part in helping us seal the victory over Villa last weekend, I feel like our January signing will get another chance to make an impression from kick-off, while which of White or Tomiyasu starts is a coin toss also.
Would you put the Brazilian back in to start?
Patrick
Leicester are dangerous they bossed man United 1st half last week and could of been 4 up when manure scored there 1st but I think this will help us as they won’t sit in and have a go. Just don’t be sloppy like the villa game defend well and we will come away with all 3 points because anyone that wants to go toe to toe with us will end up with us winning far Superior team GOYG
I think we should use Martinelli as CF and give Nketiah rest..
Guy is playing every minute since restart in December…
And he is not scoring anyway at the moment..
Use Trossard as LW and Martinelli as CF
And use Zinchenko as CM and drop Xhaka to bench..
Xhaka’s form has also dropped…
@Kedar, you have observed well. But I doubt if Arteta will in our Leicester game today resuffle his front starting trio to drop Nkethia for Martinelli to start centrally.
Rather, he could start him and drop Trossard to the match.
But if Arteta drops Xhaka to the bench today which I think is unlikely. But if it happens he dose. I will like Partey if he’s fit to play start the match alongside Jorginho at the base of the Arsenal midfield today if Arteta agrees.