Leicester v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal make the trip to the King Power Stadium to face off with Brendan Rodgers Leicester side this afternoon.

The Gunners returned to winning ways against Aston Villa last weekend, despite the absence of Thomas Partey, and we could well see the Ghanaian return to the squad for today’s clash.

Mikel Arteta highlighted the importance of our midfielder in our team, but admitted there was a ‘question mark’ on his availability.

“The question mark is on Thomas,” the Spaniard told Arsenal Media in his pre-match press conference. “He hasn’t trained much but it looks like he could be available, so let’s see how he trains today.

“He’s a really important player for us, who we missed in the last few games. Hopefully he can be available.”

The club also confirmed that both Gabriel Jesus and Mo Elneny remain missing from the squad, despite the former returning to light training ahead of his potential return in the near future.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko

Jorginho Odegaard Xhaka

Saka Nketiah Trossard

While Martinelli played his part in helping us seal the victory over Villa last weekend, I feel like our January signing will get another chance to make an impression from kick-off, while which of White or Tomiyasu starts is a coin toss also.

Would you put the Brazilian back in to start?

Patrick

WATCH – Arteta discusses the Leicester challenge, injuries, contracts, new arrivals, and talks a lot about Bukayo Saka being targeted by opposing teams.

