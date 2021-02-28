Leicester v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Score for PL clash

Arsenal will be on their way up to Leicester for their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium, with the two sides set to kick-off at midday (GMT).
The Gunners have only confirmed that Rob Holding will be unavailable for their visit, as stated on their website, but they are expected to rest some players after their heroics on Thursday night.
The manager admitted that Bukayo Saka was fatigued when talking after the win over Benfica, but had no choice but to play him for the entire 90 minutes as his side rescued their Europa League campaign with two goals in the final 30 minutes, and that he would need to go over his squad in training in the run up to today’s matchup.
The Foxes have their own dilemma with the likes of James Maddison, Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Dennis Praet, Ayoze Perez and Wes Morgan all expected to miss out, and it is also worth noting that they also played on Thursday night also, when losing to Slavia Prague in the same competition.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Leno
Cedric Luiz Mari Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Pepe Odegaard Aubameyang
Lacazette
We keep predicting that Lacazette will come back into the side, which will allow Aubameyang to drop out wide which will mean that Saka and/or Smith Rowe will get some much deserved respite.
Who do you expect to start this afternoon? Could Saka still be in line to start despite his fatigue?
Patrick
Leicester win 2-1 with vardy scoring the winner!!
Arsenal to win, I fancy this one because I don’t think we are has bad as some say on this site. We need the strikers to bury there chances. I think we could of been 10 points better of if the bloody strikers don’t miss sitters. That’s not the managers fought, it’s about time the players took responsibility for the performances… fingers crossed…
Leicester look vulnerable with so many top players missing. However they will be driven by fear of losing a Champions League place.
Really hard to pick a result let alone a score. So I will go with a narrow Leicester win
Taylor
Cedric. Chamb mari tierney
Partey. Elneney
Willian. Odegarrd. Pepe
Lacca
He will have to give players a rest…….
Today’s match will be interesting.
Leicester has to win to overcome the setback in midweek. Arsenal need to win to prevent further going down the table (let alone chasing top 6) with Palace and Saints on our back.
Both teams look fatigued and Leicester are in a worse place with their injuries which will boost Arsenal’s chance (at least on paper).
I think Rodgers is going to setup his team more defensively, with instructions to attack in the first 10 minutes and then sitback till 75 – 80 min mark and then again try to get Vardy involved in last 10 minutes with some long balls.
Arsenal is vulnerable in the earlier minutes of the play, still not able to break down teams using low block and worst does not score in the last 15 minutes (not sure about this, heard something like that by a commentator during a game, seems we have scored only 2 goals in the last 15 min).
So I guess today is going to be a beautiful game tactics wise and a boring game on the pitch.
So I wouldn’t be surprised if Arteta decides to rest his players.
Leno
Cedric Luiz Gabriel Tierney
Ceballos Xhaka
Pepe Willian Martinelli
Laca