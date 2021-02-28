Leicester v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Score for PL clash

Arsenal will be on their way up to Leicester for their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium, with the two sides set to kick-off at midday (GMT).

The Gunners have only confirmed that Rob Holding will be unavailable for their visit, as stated on their website, but they are expected to rest some players after their heroics on Thursday night.

The manager admitted that Bukayo Saka was fatigued when talking after the win over Benfica, but had no choice but to play him for the entire 90 minutes as his side rescued their Europa League campaign with two goals in the final 30 minutes, and that he would need to go over his squad in training in the run up to today’s matchup.

The Foxes have their own dilemma with the likes of James Maddison, Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Dennis Praet, Ayoze Perez and Wes Morgan all expected to miss out, and it is also worth noting that they also played on Thursday night also, when losing to Slavia Prague in the same competition.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Leno

Cedric Luiz Mari Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Pepe Odegaard Aubameyang

Lacazette

We keep predicting that Lacazette will come back into the side, which will allow Aubameyang to drop out wide which will mean that Saka and/or Smith Rowe will get some much deserved respite.

Who do you expect to start this afternoon? Could Saka still be in line to start despite his fatigue?

