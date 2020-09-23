Leicester v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI with 8 sidelined

Arsenal will make the trip to Leicester today in the Carabao Cup third round, but will do so without eight players.

Kieran Tierney was on the sheet to start the weekend’s win over West Ham, but had to pulled out shortly before kick-off due to issues with his groin, and remains sidelined. He is however in line to return to full training this week.

He is joined by Cedric Soares, who has been struggling with a tight right calf, as the newest on the list of unavailable players.

The other six out of action have all been missing since the beginning of the campaign.

Emile Smith Rowe and Sokratis are both expected to return to full training within the next 10 days, while Pablo Mari, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli remain on the sidelines.

David Luiz is in line for his first start since the Community Shield in August, having suffered with a neck spasm prior to the PL season begun, and he could well be joined by William Saliba, who will be eager to make his debut.

The 19 year-old joined the club from St Etienne 13 months ago, but part of the deal included spending the season with his previous side on loan, and he has been given time to settle into the team so far.

He could be joined by Alex Runarsson in making his debut following his move from Dijon earlier in the week, although with such a big task in Leicester to open our League Cup campaign, his entry is not a certainty.

Predicted XI:

Leno

Saliba Luiz Kolasinac

Maitland-Niles Elneny Willock Saka

Pepe Nketiah Aubameyang

I’m expected Arteta to ring the changes as Arsenal do for the early stages of their cup campaigns, and while I have chosen Saliba to make his debut, part of me feels as though Gabriel will retain his place.

This team should have more than enough about it, with team captain Aubameyang rarely rested or in need of any.

Do you expect more or less rotation ahead of tonight’s fixture?

Patrick