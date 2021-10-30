Leicester v Arsenal – Team News & Predicted Line-up with two key men missing

Arsenal will make the trip to the King Power Stadium for today’s early kick-off with Leicester, but Kieran Tierney is not expected to make the starting line-up.

The Scotland international was missing from the playing squad for our win over Leeds United in the EFL Cup in midweek, but could well make his return with the squad this weekend. Arsenal.com confirmed that he would be assessed in the final days in the run up to the Premier League clash, but the manager kept his cards close to his chest regarding the remaining players.

He was asked if he could name who else had knocks on Thursday, and the manager claimed he couldn’t reveal that ‘yet’.

The Express added that Ben White has been missing from training since having to be replaced in midweek whilst suffering with illness, and are not expecting him to make today’s line-up either.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu Chambers Gabriel Tavares

Saka Partey Lokonga Smith Rowe

Lacazette Aubameyang

Both White and Tierney will be sorely missed from the team-sheet today assuming neither is back to 100% as of yet, with an extremely tough opponent ahead.

Martin Odegaard was overlooked last weekend in favour of Lacazette’s return to the team, and we believe the same decision will be taken again, although the manager could also look to field a 4-3-3 with the Norwegian and ESR operating either side of Partey also.

Which starting XI are you expecting Arteta to go with this afternoon?

Patrick

